The investigation concerns whether Caterpillar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 29, 2026, Caterpillar reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Among other items, Caterpillar disclosed inventories of $22.2 billion, a 22% year-over-year increase, and $460 million in manufacturing costs across its construction and resource industries businesses, comprised of higher freight charges, material costs, and tariffs. Caterpillar also reported operating profits that included $128 million of tariff recoveries, suggesting that it may not sustain this profitability moving forward.

On this news, Caterpillar's stock price fell $65.99 per share, or 9.25%, to close at $647.39 per share on October 29, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980