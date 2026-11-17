The investigation concerns whether Alphatec and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 29, 2026, Alphatec issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Among other results, Alphatec reported third quarter revenue of $221 million, missing consensus estimates by $4.14 million, citing“lower biologics attachment[.]” Alphatec also negatively revised its full year 2026 financial guidance, now expecting revenue of approximately $862 million, significantly below its prior guidance of $882 million, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $137 million, significantly below its prior guidance of $140 million.

On this news, Alphatec's stock price fell $4.33 per share, or 38.08%, to close at $7.04 per share on October 30, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980