TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (“ Flow Capital” or the“ Company”) (CSE:FLOW), a leading provider of flexible growth capital, alternative debt solutions, and equity investments for high-growth companies, announces its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q3 2026 Performance Highlights

Three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025

13.0% increase in book value per share to $1.384 from $1.224 in the prior year

11.1% increase in Free Cash Flow per share to $0.027 from $0.024

8.1% increase in Free Cash Flow to $795 thousand from $735 thousand

3.6% decrease in loan interest and royalty income, to $3.3 million from $3.4 million

Nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025

13.0% increase in book value per share to $1.384 from $1.224 in the prior year

40.4% increase in Free Cash Flow per share to $0.114 from $0.081

35.3% increase in Free Cash Flow to $3.3 million from $2.5 million

15.4% increase in loan interest and royalty income, to $11.1 million from $9.6 million

“Flow reported free cash flow growth of 8% and book value per share growth of 13% on a year-over-year basis. Recurring revenue declined slightly on a year-over-year basis but was up sequentially from the prior quarter driven by a US$6 million deployment in the quarter. The $1.0 million prepayment fees we collected in Q2 was redeployed into other attractive opportunities. The slow down in revenue growth reflects our disciplined approach to capital deployment over the past several quarters. We expect deployments to re-accelerate in the coming quarters.” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

Detailed financial results are available on our website at or on .

Results of Operations



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(1)Free Cash Flow is an internally defined, non-IFRS measure calculated as total revenue less loan amortization income, salaries, professional fees, office and general administrative expenses, financing expenses, and restructuring costs. See the section“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.

Flow Capital Corp. also paid a cash dividend of $0.069 per Series A Preferred Share on October 19, 2026, to shareholders recorded as of September 30, 2026. This dividend corresponds to the period from July 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026.

Conference Call Details

Flow Capital will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Participants should call +1 800-717-1738 and ask an operator for the Flow Capital Earnings Call, Conference ID 95441. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. A replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the replay, please dial +1 888-660-6264 and enter passcode 95441#. The replay recording will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, December 03, 2026.

An audio recording of the conference call will also be available on the investors' page of Flow Capital's website at

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth capital, alternative debt solutions, and small equity investments for high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $1 to $15 million in capital to drive their continued expansion.

High-growth companies seeking covenant-light founder-friendly growth capital are invited to apply for funding directly at

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Matthew Gan

Chief Financial Officer

...

47 Colborne St, Suite 303,

Toronto, Ontario M5E 1P8

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes references to the non-IFRS financial measure " Free Cash Flow." This financial measure is employed by the Company to measure its operating and economic performance, to assist in business decision-making, and to provide key performance information to senior management. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the company's operating and financial performance. This financial measure is not defined under IFRS, nor does it replace or supersede any standardized measure under IFRS. Other companies in our industry may calculate this measure differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS measure can be found in this press release under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures."

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

The table below reconciles Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated.



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Free Cash Flow is an internally defined, non-IFRS measure calculated as loan interest income less loan amortization income, salaries, benefits and staffing costs, professional fees, office and general administrative and financing expenses.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be“forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Flow or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof, and Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.