The investigation concerns whether Krystal Biotech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 2, 2026, Krystal Biotech announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Among other items, Krystal Biotech announced that data releases for several of its product candidates would not be released until 2027, despite stating earlier that such data would be available by the end of 2026.

On this news, Krystal Biotech's stock price fell $36.39 per share, or 10.95%, to close at $295.90 per share on November 2, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980