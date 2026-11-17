INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Portillo's Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines PTLO
The class action concerns whether Portillo's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until January 11, 2027, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Portillo's securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On August 5, 2025, Portillo's cut its 2025 revenue growth guidance roughly in half along with a drastic reduction in adjusted EBITDA growth.
On this news, Portillo's stock price fell $2.21 per share, or 23.2%, to close at $7.28 per share on August 5, 2025.
Then, on May 5, 2026, Portillo's announced disappointing financial results that included: (i) a same-restaurant sales decrease of 0.1%; (ii) a decrease in operating income of $5.9 million, to just $4.5 million from $10.4 million; (iii) a net loss of $0.5 million; (iv) a restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA of $34.8 million, a decrease of $1.8 million; and (v) adjusted EBITDA of $18.5 million, a decrease of $2.8 million. Led by a new Chief Executive Officer, Portillo's announced a review of its priorities in order to“build[] a sustainable, long-term plan.” Portillo's also stated, in stark contrast to its previous strategy, that it would only open three new restaurants for the entire remaining fiscal year.
On this news, Portillo's stock price fell $1.23 per share, or 21.5%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $4.49 per share on May 6, 2026.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
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