The investigation concerns whether Ethos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 1, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a short report entitled“How Ethos Sold Wall Street on AI While Powering an Analog Boiler Room.” The report alleged that despite portraying itself as an automated platform, nearly 70% of Ethos's agents tie back to multilevel marketing structures utilizing aggressive tactics. The report further alleged that Ethos relies on just three core MLM relationships for 83% of third-party agency revenue, identifying active agent microsites operated by individuals with revoked or suspended licenses.

On this news, Ethos's stock price fell $1.00 per share, or 2.98%, to close at $32.57 per share on October 1, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980