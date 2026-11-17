MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The board-certified plastic surgeon strengthens his focus on personalized breast and body procedures for women throughout Los Angeles

- William Bruno, MDWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- William Bruno, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon who has practiced in West Hollywood since 2004, is strengthening his focus on personalized mommy makeover surgery for women throughout Los Angeles.A mommy makeover combines breast and body procedures into one customized surgical plan. Depending on the patient's anatomy and goals, treatment may include a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, breast lift, liposuction, or improvement of a C-section scar.“Motherhood changes every woman's body differently, which is why there is no standard mommy makeover,” said Dr. Bruno.“My goal is to understand what each patient wants to improve and create a surgical plan that produces natural results while prioritizing her safety.”Dr. Bruno has performed more than 6,000 surgical procedures during his career. His practice emphasizes personal consultations, patient education, natural-looking results, and direct access to the surgeon throughout the treatment process.The expanded focus reflects Dr. Bruno's extensive experience with breast and body surgery and his goal of becoming West Hollywood's leading destination for mommy makeover procedures.Patients considering a mommy makeover receive a personalized evaluation to determine which procedures may be appropriate. Dr. Bruno also discusses recovery, future pregnancy plans, weight stability, and realistic expectations before recommending surgery.William Bruno Plastic Surgery serves patients from West Hollywood, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Downtown Los Angeles, and surrounding communities.To learn more or request a consultation, visit or call (310) 987-4511.About William Bruno, MDWilliam Bruno, MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of William Bruno Plastic Surgery in West Hollywood, California. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society. Dr. Bruno specializes in personalized breast and body procedures designed to create natural-looking results.

William Bruno Plastic Surgery

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William Bruno, MD, Brings More Than Two Decades of Experience to Mommy Makeover Surgery in West Hollywood News Provided By William Bruno Plastic Surgery November 17, 2026, 22:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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