Cabidor Deluxe 2.0 storage cabinet in use on a bathroom door.

Space-saving storage system offers the capacity of up to five standard medicine cabinets without sacrificing valuable floor space.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cabidor, an innovative home storage solution, is helping homeowners reclaim one of the most overlooked areas of their homes: the unused space behind interior doors.As homeowners look for ways to maximize living space, Cabidor offers an alternative to traditional cabinets and shelving. Its innovative design attaches to existing door hinges, creating a storage cabinet that moves independently of the door without consuming additional floor space.Inspired by a Familiar Household FrustrationCabidor originated from a conversation between co-inventors and brothers Tim and Mike Tassin about the shortcomings of conventional over-the-door organizers, which can scratch door jambs, create clutter, allow items to fall out, and interfere with closing doors."My older brother Mike and I were talking about all the frustrations that come with traditional over-the-door storage. We thought there had to be a better way-one that was more functional, more attractive and easier to live with. So we set out to invent it," said Tim Tassin, co-inventor of Cabidor and CEO ofHingenuity, Inc.A Smarter Approach to Household StorageThe Cabidor Deluxe combines a full-length mirror with concealed, customizable storage comparable to approximately five standard medicine cabinets.Unlike traditional organizers, Cabidor's hinge-mounted design supports substantial storage capacity without interfering with the functionality of the existing door. Its versatile design makes it ideal for bathrooms, bedrooms, closets and other areas where storage is limited.By transforming otherwise wasted space into functional storage, Cabidor helps homeowners organize everyday essentials without expensive renovations, additional cabinetry or sacrificing valuable living space."From the beginning, our goal was to create a behind-the-door storage solution that was not only more efficient, but also elegant. We wanted to make better use of the space people already have without making their homes feel more crowded," said Tassin.About CabidorHingenuity, Inc., the maker of Cabidor, develops innovative, space-saving storage solutions that help homeowners maximize their existing living spaces. Its patented, hinge-mounted storage systems combine customizable organization with thoughtful design.For more information, visit .Media ContactTim TassinCEO, Hingenuity, Inc....

Tim Tassin

Hingenuity, Inc.

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Cabidor Storage Cabinet

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Cabidor Transforms Wasted Space Behind Doors Into Innovative Home Storage Solution News Provided By Hingenuity, Inc. November 17, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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