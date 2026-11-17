Real Time Automation Increases Marketshare and Reach

Photo of Georgia Tech – Atlanta, GA - At IoTfM Symposium, RTA CEO John Rinaldi will take the stage in Atlanta to deliver a keynote address on“Why the Digital Transformation Often Dies a Slow Death on the Factory Floor.

BrightTalk Webinar: Prevent Digital Transformation from Dying a Slow Death on the Factory Floor

PEWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Real Time Automation (RTA), a leading innovator in industrial networking and data connectivity, announces its strategic participation in three major industry events this week. Underscoring a commitment to increasing market share and industry visibility, RTA will be actively engaging with automation professionals across multiple platforms, including a high-profile keynote, a global webinar, and a major regional tradeshow.“Digital transformation frequently stalls in the manufacturing world due to unstructured data models, a lack of enterprise-wide data governance, and misaligned priorities between OT, IT, and security teams,” said John Rinaldi, Chief Strategist and Director at Real Time Automation.“Manufacturers must overcome these critical architectural and accountability barriers to successfully scale AI and operationalize data across the entire enterprise. Our presence at these events is dedicated to helping solution architects, CTOs, and automation engineers effectively bridge these gaps.”This week's strategic engagements include:1. BrightTalk Webinar: Prevent Digital Transformation from Dying a Slow Death on the Factory Floor.Date: Today, November 17, 2026.Time: 5:00 PM EST.Details: Chief Strategist John Rinaldi will host a 60-minute deep dive detailing why digital transformation rarely fails in the boardroom, but rather dies a“slow death” on the factory floor. Attendees will walk away with ten actionable strategies to turn chaotic plant data into AI-ready information, insights into the three core barriers to enterprise-wide AI, and a framework to start creating effective data models and governance policies.2. Automation Fair – The Premier Industrial Automation Event | Rockwell Automation | US.Date: Today, November 17, 2026.Location: Boston, MA.Details: Having worked closely with Allen-Bradley (Rockwell Automation), Real Time Automation's engineering and sales teams are on the ground in Boston today, showcasing the company's latest connectivity solutions. The team is available to discuss custom networking gateways and how RTA's technology seamlessly integrates legacy OT equipment with modern enterprise architectures.3. Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Event (IoTfM Symposium).Date: Tomorrow, November 18, 2026.Time: 2:30 PM EST.Location: Georgia Tech – Atlanta, GA.Details: John Rinaldi will take the stage in Atlanta to deliver a keynote address on“Why the Digital Transformation Often Dies a Slow Death on the Factory Floor.” Rinaldi will expand on the architectural and accountability failures that plague digital initiatives and offer actionable solutions for alignment across operational and IT domains.By maintaining a highly visible presence across digital learning platforms, regional tradeshows, and premier academic symposiums, Real Time Automation continues to solidify its position as a critical thought leader and technology partner in the industrial automation sector.About Real Time AutomationReal Time Automation (RTA) builds industrial connectivity products that move machine data between serial devices, PLCs, networks, historians and higher-level systems. Founded in 1989 and based in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, RTA supplies protocol gateways, edge historians, protocol enablement modules and embedded source code used by system integrators, OEMs and manufacturers.Products are configured in a browser, ship from stock, carry a five-year warranty and have no licenses or subscriptions. Support is from RTA engineers in the United States.For more information, visit , call us at 800-249-1612 or email us at....Media Contact:Valerie HardingPR Specialist for RTARipple Effect CommunicationsEmail:...Tel: 617-536-8887

Diana Karthas

Real Time Automation, Inc.

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Real Time Automation, Inc. Accelerates Market Expansion with Trio of Major Industry Events News Provided By Ripple Effect Communications November 17, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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