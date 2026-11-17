New Office Lobby

Closing office in Jax Beach!

A wonderful place to train our agents!

Family-owned brokerage expands its Northeast Florida presence with another new office just steps from the beach.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gailey Enterprises Real Estate is bringing its distinctive blend of coastal lifestyle, luxury marketing and family-driven service to the shoreline with the opening of its new Jacksonville Beach office.Located just steps from the beach, the office represents an exciting new chapter for the independent brokerage as it continues to grow its presence throughout Northeast Florida. The location will serve buyers and sellers across Jacksonville Beach, the Beaches communities, Jacksonville and St. Augustine, connecting the company's local expertise with the lifestyle that makes the region so desirable.“Jacksonville Beach is more than a destination. It's a way of life,” said Rhonda Gailey, founder and broker-owner of Gailey Enterprises Real Estate.“This new office allows us to be right in the heart of that community, where we can connect with our neighbors, showcase the extraordinary homes and lifestyles along our coast, and continue delivering the personal attention our clients deserve.”The new office builds on the brokerage's existing Northeast Florida presence and reflects its commitment to providing an elevated, relationship-first experience in one of the state's most dynamic coastal markets. From oceanfront residences and waterfront retreats to established neighborhoods and distinctive homes throughout the region, the Gailey team brings a thoughtful, tailored approach to every move.The Jacksonville Beach expansion also creates a gathering place for the company's growing team of real estate professionals, offering a collaborative setting where local knowledge, innovative marketing and a shared commitment to client service come together.For the Gailey family, the opening is about more than a new address. It is another opportunity to build lasting relationships in a community they are proud to serve.Jacksonville Beach has such a special energy, and we're excited to be part of it in an even bigger way. This office gives our agents a place to connect with the community while helping buyers and sellers experience everything the Beaches and Northeast Florida have to offer. We're building something here that feels personal, local and truly representative of the Gailey brand.” - Parker Gailey, VP Sales, Gailey Enterprises Real EstateAs a family-owned brokerage, we've always believed that exceptional real estate is about people first,” Gailey added.“We're excited to put down deeper roots at the 'Beaches' and help more families experience everything this incredible area has to offer.”The new location joins a brokerage whose reach extends across Florida and into Georgia, with services spanning luxury, coastal, residential and equestrian real estate. Gailey Enterprises Real Estate is also featured in Selling with The Gaileys, a series showcasing distinctive properties, communities and the people behind the real estate journey.Gailey Enterprises Real Estate is a family-owned, independent brokerage founded by broker-owner Rhonda Gailey. Known for its personalized service and innovative marketing, the company helps buyers and sellers navigate residential, luxury, coastal and equestrian real estate across its markets. Learn more at [gaileyenterprises]( ).

Triston Brewer-Tackett

Gailey Enterprises Real Estate

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Gailey Enterprises Real Estate Opens Jacksonville Beach Office, Bringing Its Signature White-Glove Service to the Coast News Provided By Gailey Enterprises Real Estate November 17, 2026, 22:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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