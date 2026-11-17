MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Palo Alto firm approaching 7,000 matters also launches a redesigned BayLegal with video and telephone consultations anywhere in California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bay Legal, PC has opened a Los Angeles office at 3211 Cahuenga Blvd W, Suite 203, bringing its statewide team to Southern California. The firm is headquartered in Palo Alto and is approaching 7,000 matters.All of the firm's 12 California-licensed attorneys work across the state. Southern California clients get the same attorneys and the same level of service as clients in Northern California. The new office is on Cahuenga Boulevard West, beside the 101 Hollywood Freeway between Hollywood and Universal City."Our job is in our name: see trouble early, hold it at a distance, and protect what our clients have built," said Jayson R. Elliott, Managing Attorney of Bay Legal, PC. "Clients in Los Angeles and across Southern California now have the same team and the same level of service our clients in Northern California have had. A client should know the plan and the likely cost before they sign, and should never wonder where their matter stands."The firm also launched a redesigned BayLegal on November 13, 2026. The site is organized around nine client groups: real estate investors, real estate disputes, construction and remodeling, renting and HOAs, medical practices, business owners, estate planning, probate and trust administration, and probate and trust disputes. Video and telephone consultations are available anywhere in California.The site sets out a four-step client process: tell us what happened; meet an attorney by video or telephone; get a written plan; and hear from us every two weeks. Every consultation is an attorney review of the client's file. Before a client signs, the firm puts the path, the forum and the likely cost in writing, and after that it gives updates at least every two weeks. If the firm is not the right fit, it says so and points the client to the right help. Estate planning and uncontested probate consultations are free.Bay Legal uses technology, including AI tools, to organize case documents, prepare first drafts and track deadlines. A Bay Legal attorney reviews, verifies and approves all work before it reaches a client or a court.When technology saves attorney time, clients on hourly billing pay for less time, because Bay Legal bills only for time actually spent. The firm's flat fees reflect the same efficiency.Bay Legal has 443 Google reviews with a 4.8 average. Four Bay Legal attorneys, Jayson R. Elliott, Sivendra Ganesh Maraj, Kelsey J. Ibarrola and Clarence Olson, were named to the 2026 Northern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars list; no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in Northern California are named to the Rising Stars list. The firm's attorneys were admitted to the California bar between 1966 and 2024.Headquarters: 667 Lytton Ave, Suite 3, Palo Alto, CA 94301, (650) 668-8000. Los Angeles: 3211 Cahuenga Blvd W, Suite 203, Los Angeles, CA 90068, (213) 668-8000. Learn more at baylegal.About Bay Legal, PCBay Legal, PC is a California law firm headquartered in Palo Alto with an office in Los Angeles. Approaching 7,000 matters, the firm advises real estate investors, property owners, tenants and HOAs, contractors, medical practices, business owners and families on real estate, construction, landlord–tenant and HOA, healthcare business, business, estate planning, probate and trust administration, and probate and trust disputes. Consultations are available by video or telephone anywhere in California. Learn more at baylegal.Attorney Advertising. This release is general information, not legal advice, and does not create an attorney-client relationship. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Super Lawyers Rising Stars recognition does not guarantee or predict a similar outcome in any matter.

Lasse Pettersen

Bay Legal, PC

+1 650-668-8000

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Bay Legal, PC Opens Los Angeles Office, Bringing Its Statewide Legal Team to Southern California News Provided By Bay Legal, PC November 17, 2026, 22:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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