Rahul Gandhi Warns of Looming Economic Disaster and Unemployment Crisis

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said India was heading towards a looming economic crisis given the "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system. "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi said while speaking before a gathering at Columbia University.

The senior Congress leader was responding to a question from moderator Lydia Polgreen about India's youth. Gandhi asserted that a section of the youth expressing frustration with the current state of affairs belonged to middle-class families and had received formal education. He said the underlying reason for the frustration among young people was that they did not see a future for themselves. "We've been studying this, we've been looking into this, and the reason is very interesting, which is that the crux of it is they do not see a future for themselves," he said.

Explaining the growing disconnect between young people and their parents over career opportunities, Gandhi said the younger generation was questioning the advice and experiences of the previous generation. He maintained that the lack of future opportunities, unemployment and concerns surrounding the education system were significant challenges that could not be ignored. "So what they're actually saying to their parents, and we're hearing this from the parents, listen, You're not successful, you don't have a job, you can't tell us to do what you did because it doesn't work," he said. Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States, where he featured in an academic engagement before students and faculty at Columbia University in New York. He is also scheduled to visit the University of Chicago today (November 18). (ANI)