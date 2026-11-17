Financial Highlights

(All figures are approximate and compared to the third quarter of 2025 unless otherwise stated.)



Revenue totaled approximately $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to approximately $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of approximately 11%.





Homebuying Services Segment revenue was approximately $1.3 million, compared to approximately $1.0 million in the prior-year period, an increase of approximately 20%. Revenue contributions from Prevu and InstaMortgage more than offset the absence of approximately $0.5 million of GTG Financial revenue recognized in the third quarter of 2025 before its acquisition was rescinded.



Technology Services Segment revenue decreased approximately 12% to approximately $0.3 million, compared to approximately $0.4 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting lower subscription revenue from AiChat's conversational AI platform.



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash decreased 92% to approximately $0.8 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $9.3 million as of September 30, 2025, primarily reflecting cash used to fund ongoing operations and acquisition-related expenditures.



Gross profit increased to approximately $0.9 million, up from approximately $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin increased to 55% from 52% in the third quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting a more favorable service mix, including higher-margin revenue contributions from Prevu, as well as the absence of higher-cost operations associated with GTG Financial.



Net loss narrowed by approximately 39% to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to approximately $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.



Adjusted EBITDA improved to approximately $(1.9) million, compared to approximately $(4.3) million in the third quarter of 2025, representing an improvement of approximately 56%. The improvement was primarily driven by higher gross profit, supported by increased revenue from the Company's homebuying services segment following the acquisitions of Prevu and InstaMortgage, as well as decreased marketing and advertising expenses, including the absence of expenses associated with the Mercurius Media Capital LP (“MMC”) marketing credits, and reduced professional and legal fees. These improvements were partially offset by higher personnel-related expenses associated with the expanded workforce following the acquisitions.

Total transaction volume increased approximately 74% to $188.8 million for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $108.4 million for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2025. Total transaction volume represents the aggregate dollar value of real estate brokerage, mortgage brokerage, direct mortgage lending and title transactions facilitated through reAlpha's services on a trailing twelve-month basis.



“The growth strategy and return-driven spending initiatives we've implemented continue to emerge in our financial results.Revenue grew by 11% and our net loss narrowed by 39% in the third quarter compared to the prior-year period,” said Thomas Kutzman, Chief Financial Officer of reAlpha.“Expanding our service offerings through the addition of Prevu and InstaMortgage has strengthened our revenue opportunity, while disciplined spending optimization has significantly reduced our operating expenses year-over-year. These results give us a stronger foundation to build on as we prioritize performance and operating efficiency.”

Business Highlights



In Q3 2026, reAlpha completed the acquisition of InstaMortgage, adding multi-state direct lending, in-house underwriting and funding capabilities to reAlpha's integrated mortgage platform and expanding its mortgage footprint across 38 states and Washington, D.C. InstaMortgage generated approximately $7.3 million in revenue and $5.3 million in gross profit in 2025 and remained profitable through the first six months of 2026. On an unaudited pro forma basis, reAlpha and InstaMortgage generated approximately $11.8 million in combined revenue and $7.7 million in combined gross profit for 2025.



On November 4, 2026, reAlpha completed a $1.75 million public offering, generating approximately $1.75 million in gross proceeds before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, which could include funding operations, supporting growth initiatives, capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, investments in complementary businesses or technologies, or in connection with the settlement of the Company's litigation or claims.

In November 2026, reAlpha appointed Russell Sinclair as Head of Product to lead product strategy and management across the Company's real estate, mortgage and title technology offerings. Mr. Sinclair was the former Chief Product Officer of Prevu and a product leader at Microsoft, StreetEasy (a Zillow Group company), and House IQ.



“Total transaction volume grew 74% to $188.8 million over the trailing twelve months as we added Prevu and InstaMortgage to the platform,” said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha.“With both acquisitions complete, our focus is bringing real estate, mortgage and title together in one place. We believe that combination, along with buyer rebates where permitted, creates a simpler and more affordable path to homeownership. Our priority is disciplined execution, because that is how we intend to build long-term value.”

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes“forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by reAlpha's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Logozzo, or reAlpha's Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Kutzman or statements about the InstaMortgage acquisition, the anticipated benefits of the InstaMortgage acquisition, reAlpha's ability to integrate InstaMortgage into its business and scale its business following the acquisition of InstaMortgage, reAlpha's long-term platform strategy and anticipated benefits to customers, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may”,“should”,“could”,“might”,“plan”,“possible”,“project”,“strive”,“budget”,“forecast”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“predict”,“potential” or“continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha and InstaMortgage's ability to obtain regulatory approval in Virginia and New York; reAlpha's ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of InstaMortgage and its operations, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the potential negative effects of the Company's and InstaMortgage's business from not obtaining the regulatory approvals in Virginia and New York timely or at all; the health of the U.S. residential real estate industry and changes in general economic conditions; reAlpha's ability to pay contractual obligations, including with respect to the acquisition of InstaMortgage; reAlpha's liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing rules; reAlpha's ability to generate additional sales or revenue from having access to, or obtaining, additional U.S. states brokerage licenses; whether reAlpha's technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha's ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business, including InstaMortgage, and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies' services; reAlpha's ability to successfully enter new geographic markets and to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; reAlpha's ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha's ability to maintain and strengthen its brand and reputation; reAlpha's ability to continue attracting loan officers and maintain its relationship with its REALTOR® affiliate to expand its operations nationally; the availability of rebates, which may be limited or restricted by state law; risks related to data privacy, including evolving laws and consumer expectations; the inability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate-focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha's growth; the inability of reAlpha's customers to pay for reAlpha's services; reAlpha's ability to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets on acceptable terms and conditions in the future; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including with respect to the real estate market, AI and AI technologies, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; reAlpha's ability to effectively compete in the real estate and AI industries; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha's most recent Annual report on Form 10-K and current or periodic reports filed with the SEC and available for review at . Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha's future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha's filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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