Realpha (Nasdaq: AIRE) Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|reAlpha Tech Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2025
| September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash, and cash equivalents
|$687,606
|$7,783,529
|Restricted cash
|82,000
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|167,008
|68,148
|Prepaid expenses
|163,193
|961,411
|Other current assets
|249,290
|362,293
|Escrow deposit
|-
|600,000
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|2,557,011
|-
|Derivative assets, at fair value
|409,287
|-
|Total current assets
|4,315,395
|9,775,381
|Property and Equipment
|Property and equipment, net
|$97,517
|$64,626
|Other Assets
|Investments
|55,636
|111,646
|Intangible assets, net
|4,423,650
|4,306,553
|Goodwill
|13,426,778
|7,459,125
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$22,318,976
|$21,717,331
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$963,776
|$306,216
|Related party payables
|5,686
|5,654
|Short term loans - related parties -current portion
|36,563
|86,585
|Short term loans - unrelated parties -current portion
|169,294
|209,601
|Accrued expenses
|687,238
|660,577
|Deferred liabilities- current portion
|3,339,027
|1,960,850
|Deferred revenue
|219,504
|396,227
|Contingent consideration- current portion
|29,444
|-
|Warehouse line of credit
|2,537,592
|-
|Legal settlement accrual
|750,000
|-
|Derivative liabilities, at fair value
|256,880
|-
|Total current liabilities
|$8,995,004
|$3,625,710
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Embedded derivative liability
|4,755,299
|4,574,980
|Other long-term loans - unrelated parties - net of current portion
|38,454
|88,411
|Deferred liabilities - net of current portion
|3,724,749
|561,740
|Contingent consideration - net of current portion
|251,258
|344,877
|Total liabilities
|$17,764,764
|$9,195,718
|Mezzanine Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, of which 1,000,000 shares are designated as Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; 256,125 and 250,000shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
|1,134,552
|1,020,377
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock ($0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,6,006,678 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 5,269,799 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025)
|6,007
|5,270
|Additional paid-in capital
|70,468,601
|67,593,364
|Accumulated deficit
|(66,907,425
|)
|(55,980,534
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(158,714
|)
|(127,889
|)
|Total stockholders' equity of reAlpha Tech Corp.
|3,408,469
|11,490,211
|Non-controlling interests in consolidated entities
|11,191
|11,025
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,419,660
|11,501,236
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$22,318,976
|$21,717,331
|reAlpha Tech Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
| For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Revenues
|$1,604,164
|$1,445,137
|$3,555,569
|$3,623,153
|Cost of revenues
|713,803
|695,557
|1,379,996
|1,733,441
|Gross Profit
|890,361
|749,580
|2,175,573
|1,889,712
|Operating Expenses
|Wages, benefits and payroll taxes
|2,089,569
|1,655,061
|6,247,558
|4,291,586
|Marketing and advertising
|159,839
|2,481,015
|1,599,898
|4,483,626
|Professional and legal fees
|1,229,888
|996,329
|2,610,811
|2,742,220
|Depreciation and amortization
|176,868
|132,001
|509,607
|393,445
|Impairment of capitalized software
|-
|-
|-
|105,900
|Other operating expenses
|608,829
|433,975
|1,758,509
|1,284,375
|Total operating expenses
|4,264,993
|5,698,381
|12,726,383
|13,301,152
|Operating Loss
|(3,374,632
|)
|(4,948,801
|)
|(10,550,810
|)
|(11,411,440
|)
|Other Expense (income)
|Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
|(24,148
|)
|(67,000
|)
|(64,175
|)
|(148,000
|)
|Interest expense, net
|79,296
|359,522
|120,760
|855,974
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|(4,713
|)
|(12,500
|)
|180,319
|405,204
|Other expense, net
|(329
|)
|415,664
|24,837
|787,770
|Total other expense
|50,106
|695,686
|261,741
|1,900,948
|Net Loss from operations before income taxes
|(3,424,738
|)
|(5,644,487
|)
|(10,812,551
|)
|(13,312,388
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Loss
|$(3,424,738
|)
|$(5,644,487
|)
|$(10,812,551
|)
|$(13,312,388
|)
|Less: Net (Loss) income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
|212
|1,317
|166
|2,946
|Net Loss Attributable to Controlling Interests
|$(3,424,950
|)
|$(5,645,804
|)
|$(10,812,717
|)
|$(13,315,334
|)
|Preferred stock dividend
|38,419
|$28,842
|114,175
|$78,391
|Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
|$(3,463,369
|)
|$(5,674,646
|)
|$(10,926,892
|)
|$(13,393,725
|)
|Other comprehensive income
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(38,115
|)
|17,282
|(30,825
|)
|(89,154
|)
|Total other comprehensive (Loss) income
|(38,115
|)
|17,282
|(30,825
|)
|(89,154
|)
|Comprehensive (Loss) Income Attributable to Controlling Interests
|$(3,463,065
|)
|$(5,628,522
|)
|$(10,843,542
|)
|$(13,404,488
|)
|Net loss per share
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted
|$(0.60
|)
|$(1.74
|)
|$(2.00
|)
|$(5.76
|)
|Weighted-average outstanding shares - basic and diluted
|5,758,916
|3,268,652
|5,463,206
|2,326,706
| reAlpha Tech Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026, (Unaudited) and 2025
|For the Nine Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net Loss
|$(10,812,551
|)
|$(13,312,388
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|509,607
|393,445
|Impairment of capitalized software
|-
|105,900
|Impairment of Intangible assets
|16,039
|-
|Change in fair value of LHFS and derivatives, net of gain on sale
|65,179
|-
|Amortization of loan discounts and origination fees
|-
|545,624
|Bad debt expense
|-
|-
|Legal settlement accrual
|750,000
|-
|Stock based compensation
|1,221,342
|557,999
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(64,175
|)
|(148,000
|)
|Non-cash commitment fee expenses
|-
|375,000
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|180,319
|405,204
|Non-cash marketing and advertising
|593,429
|3,373,866
|Disbursements of loans held for sale
|(14,024,214
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of loans held for sale
|16,215,938
|-
|Non-cash compensation - GTG Financial
|-
|106,000
|Gain on rescission of GTG acquisition
|-
|(94,071
|)
|Unrealized income, net of unrealized expense
|-
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|438,834
|Loss on sale of properties
|292
|48,748
|Loss from equity method investment
|6,010
|10,077
|Interest accretion on deferred consideration
|178,902
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities:
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(96,227
|)
|139,482
|Receivable from related parties
|-
|12,873
|Payable to related parties
|32
|(3,665
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|204,789
|57,711
|Other current assets
|121,579
|(286,820
|)
|Accounts payable
|657,562
|(555,707
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(526,817
|)
|(781,173
|)
|Deferred liabilities
|-
|(236,101
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(176,723
|)
|-
|Effect of foreign currency translation on operating assets and liabilities
|(30,718
|)
|-
|Total adjustments
|5,802,145
|4,465,226
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(5,010,406
|)
|(8,847,162
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Additions to property and equipment
|(59,529
|)
|(32,604
|)
|Cash and restricted cash acquired in acquisitions, net
|294,608
|349,529
|Deconsolidation of GTG cash
|-
|(207,606
|)
|Cash used for additions to capitalized software
|(130,947
|)
|(156,892
|)
|Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|514
|-
|Net cash (used in) investing activities
|104,646
|(47,573
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|(Repayments of) proceeds from related-party debt
|-
|155,481
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|131,409
|21,615,811
|Net payments on warehouse line of credit
|(2,093,920
|)
|-
|Payments of debt
|(140,286
|)
|(5,409,086
|)
|Debt-extinguishment expenses
|-
|(368,769
|)
|Equity issuance expenses
|(5,259
|)
|(941,742
|)
|Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities
|(2,108,056
|)
|15,051,695
|Net increase/ (decrease) in cash
|(7,013,816
|)
|6,156,960
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(107
|)
|(1,611
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of period
|7,783,529
|3,123,530
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period
|769,606
|9,278,879
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|Interest paid
|$43,113
|$457,036
|Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:
|Preferred-stock issuance-MMC transaction
|-
|5,000,000
|Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issuance - GTG Financial
|-
|281,260
|Deferred cash payments - GTG Financial
|-
|1,344,750
|Common stock issuance for GTG Financial acquisition
|-
|451,135
|Noncash conversion of debt to equity-Streeterville Capital, LLC
|-
|720,065
|Issuance of warrants to placement agents in connection with equity offerings
|299,768
|Common stock issuance - GTG Financial
|-
|1,287,000
|Deferred issuance of common stock - Prevu
|1,234,998
|-
|Common stock issuance - employees
|120,825
|-
|Paid in kind dividends
|122,500
|-
|Common stock issuance - InstaMortgage Inc
|172,661
|-
|Deferred consideration - InstaMortgage
|5,747,282
|-
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe“Adjusted EBITDA,” a“non-U.S. GAAP financial measure,” as such term is defined under the rules of the SEC, is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate a similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP measure differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for our non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measure and the reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
We use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, to evaluate our operating performance and facilitate comparisons across periods and with peer companies. We reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA to our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other non-cash, non-operating, or non-recurring items that we believe are not indicative of our core business operations. We believe this measure provides useful insight into our ongoing performance; however, it should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(3,424,738
|)
|(5,644,487
|)
|$
|(10,812,551
|)
|(13,312,388
|)
|Adjusted to exclude the following
|Depreciation and amortization
|176,868
|132,001
|509,607
|393,445
|Amortization of loan discounts and origination fee
|-
|303,122
|-
|545,624
|Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (1)
|(24,148
|)
|(67,000
|)
|(64,175
|)
|(148,000
|)
|Change in fair value of Derivative Liability (2)
|(4,713
|)
|(12,500
|)
|180,319
|405,204
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|368,769
|-
|438,834
|GTG deconsolidation gain
|-
|(94,071
|)
|-
|(94,071
|)
|Loss on equity method investments
|830
|7,679
|6,010
|10,077
|Interest expense (income)
|79,296
|56,400
|120,760
|310,350
|GEM commitment fee
|-
|125,000
|-
|375,000
|Share-based compensation (3)
|509,002
|286,656
|1,221,342
|557,999
|Equity offering costs
|-
|250,000
|-
|480,774
|Impairment of Intangible Assets (4)
|-
|-
|16,039
|105,900
|Acquisition-related expenses (5)
|41,887
|-
|71,887
|87,352
|Legal settlement accrual (7)
|750,000
|-
|750,000
|-
|Expense related to restructuring (6)
|-
|-
|68,244
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(1,895,716
|)
|(4,288,431
|)
|$
|(7,932,518
|)
|(9,843,900
|)
(1) Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent consideration payable to reAlpha Mortgage, which is calculated based on revenue and EBITDA targets
(2) Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative liability recorded in connection with our media-for-equity transaction with MMC
(3) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expenses recognized during the period
(4) Represents impairment of intangible assets during the period
(5) Represents costs incurred in connection with the InstaMortgage acquisition
(6) Represents restructuring costs incurred in connection with the Plans
(7) Represents accrual of legal settlement in connection to the litigation involving GEM Yield Bahamas Limited
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