If you purchased or acquired stock in NVE and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against NVE Corporation (“NVE” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:NVEC) on behalf of NVE stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether NVE has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On October 21, 2026, NVE reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, revealing, among other things, that, quarter over quarter, revenue decreased 47%, product sales decreased 48%, gross profit decreased 49%, and diluted EPS decreased 51%. During the Company's earnings call, Principal Financial Officer Daniel Nelson stated that "[t]he decrease in product sales was due to a short-term inventory adjustment at one of our large medical device customers and a 95% decrease in defense product sales." Nelson further stated that "we expect revenues in the second half of the fiscal year to be consistent with the first half." The Company's CEO, Peter Eames, explained that the "variability was primarily from orders being pulled into quarter 1 from quarter 2." Following this news, NVE's stock price dropped as much as $31.56, or 30.62%.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NVE shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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