MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-Its-Kind Human Performance and Defense Expo to Debut in Charlotte, North Carolina, During the 2027 Games, and Continue as an Annual Event

Charlotte, NC, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2027 Military World Game (MWG27) Local Organizing Committee and the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) today announced a strategic partnership to launch a first-of-its-kind human performance and defense expo. The expo will debut in Charlotte June 28-29th during the 2027 Games and continue as an annual event hosted in the city beginning in 2028, establishing Charlotte as a permanent home for the convergence of military performance science and defense industrial capability.

The expo will bring together military leadership, defense contractors, human performance researchers, sports science and sports medicine professionals, and technology innovators under a single platform. It is built on a simple premise: the science that prepares an elite athlete to compete is the same science that prepares a warfighter to perform. Strength and conditioning, injury prevention and rehabilitation, recovery, nutrition, sleep, cognitive performance, and data-driven training are now central to readiness on the playing field and on the battlefield.

The event will showcase the systems, science, and industrial partnerships that keep the force ready, from wearable technology and performance analytics to training platforms, sports medicine, and the broader defense industrial base that supports them. Programming is designed to connect professional, collegiate, and Olympic-level sports performance leaders with military medical, training, and acquisition communities. The goal is to speed the flow of proven innovation in both directions, so that advances developed in elite sport reach the warfighter faster and military-grade capabilities strengthen athletes and teams.

Launching alongside the Military World Games gives the expo a setting no other venue can offer. More than 10,000 military athletes from over 140 nations will be competing in Charlotte at the same time, which makes the Games a live demonstration of human performance at the highest level. Charlotte's deep roots in professional sports add to that, making the city a natural home for an event where athletic performance, military readiness, and defense innovation come together.

“This expo is built to be more than a trade show floor,” said David Koerner, Co-Chair of the MWG27 Local Organizing Committee.“Hosting the launch during the 2027 Military World Games in Charlotte, and keeping it here every year after, gives it a permanent home and a permanent audience.”

"Maintaining America's military advantage requires innovation not only in the technologies our forces employ, but also in how we prepare and sustain our warfighters," said David Norquist, President and CEO of NDIA. "By bringing together leaders in sports science, military medicine, training, and the defense industry, we can accelerate advances that strengthen operational readiness and national security."

The inaugural event will take place alongside MWG27 in Charlotte in 2027, with the expo transitioning to a standalone annual event hosted in the city beginning in 2028. A final event name will be announced ahead of the launch. IMPCT Grou, a veteran-owned business and strategic partner to the MWG27 Local Organizing Committee, is leading development and execution of the expo, building on the programming model and partnership structure developed with the MWG27 LOC and NDIA.

“Partnering with NDIA on this expo reflects exactly what the Games are meant to do beyond competition - connect the military community with the institutions and innovators investing in its future,” said Ike Belk, Co-Chair of the MWG27 Local Organizing Committee.“This partnership sets a new standard for what a Military World Games host city can build.”

Additional details on the expo's official name, programming, exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities, and the 2027 launch schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Military World Games 2027

The 2027 Military World Games Local Organizing Committee (MWG27 LOC) is the official organizing body responsible for planning, funding, and delivering the 2027 CISM Military World Game in the Carolinas. Established exclusively to host the Games, the LOC oversees all operational, logistical, and strategic aspects of the event, including venue operations, government and military coordination, athlete services, security, and legacy initiatives.

Backed by decades of leadership in elite sport and major international events, the MWG27 LOC works closely with local, state, federal, and military partners to deliver a world-class experience for more than 10,000 military athletes from over 140 nations.

As the lead entity for the 2027 Games, the MWG27 LOC operates in direct alignment with the International Military Sports Council (CISM), the United States Performance Center, and host-city stakeholders to ensure the Military World Games leave a lasting legacy for the Carolinas and the global military community. To learn more, visit.

About the National Defense Industrial Association

The National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) is America's leading defense industry association promoting national security. NDIA provides a legal and ethical forum for the exchange of information between industry and government on national security issues. NDIA and its members foster the development of the most innovative and superior equipment, training, and support for warfighters and first responders through its divisions, local chapters, affiliated associations, and events. For more information, visit NDIA.org

CONTACT: Ike Belk 2027 Military World Games...