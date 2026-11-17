MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dan Noone and Samuele Renelli Elected to the Board; Martin Dumont Appointed Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLG) is pleased to announce that shareholders have elected Dan Noone and Samuele Renelli to its Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's special meeting of shareholders held on November 16, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The Company also announces the appointment of Martin Dumont as Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, effective December 7, 2026.

These appointments strengthen the Company's technical, operational and capital markets capabilities as San Lorenzo advances the district-scale Salvadora Project, supported by its recent C$80 million financing.

Al Kroontje, Executive Chair of San Lorenzo, commented: "We are pleased to formally welcome Dan and Samuele to the Board and Martin to our management team. Each brings a strong track record and valuable industry experience that will serve San Lorenzo well as we continue advancing the Company."

Board of Directors Update

Mr. Noone and Mr. Renelli have served as advisors to the Company since September 2026 and have now formally joined the Board.

Mr. Noone is a geologist and mining executive with more than 35 years of international exploration and development experience. As Chief Executive Officer of G2 Goldfields Inc., he helped advance the Oko-Ghanie Gold Project in Guyana from discovery through resource definition and preliminary economic assessment, culminating in G2's acquisition by G Mining Ventures Corp. in July 2026.

Mr. Renelli, P.Eng., is a mining engineer and executive with more than 25 years of technical and operational experience. He is currently Vice President, Underground Mining at Eldorado Gold Corporation, having previously served as Vice President, Technical Services at Foran Mining Corporation, which Eldorado acquired in April 2026. He has also held senior roles with Newmont and Goldcorp.

Following the Meeting, the Board comprises seven directors: Al Kroontje (Executive Chair), Brandon Gaspar (CEO), Terry Walker (VP Exploration), Kelly Kimbley, Kevin Baker, Dan Noone and Samuele Renelli.

Appointment of Martin Dumont

Mr. Dumont is an experienced finance and corporate development executive in the global mining sector. Prior to joining San Lorenzo, he served as Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations for a dual-listed (NYSE/TSX) gold developer, where he led capital markets strategy for a multi-million-ounce global portfolio. Previously, he served as Director of Corporate Development at Sandstorm Gold Royalties, where he was involved in over US$1.5 billion of stream and royalty transactions and the company's approximately US$3.6 billion sale to Royal Gold. His career also includes experience in equity research at BMO Capital Markets and progressive roles in investor relations and operations finance at IAMGOLD. Mr. Dumont is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Grant of Options

In connection with Mr. Dumont's appointment, the Company has granted him 250,000 incentive stock options pursuant to its 10% rolling stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $6.15 per common share for a period of three years and vest as to 50,000 on the date of grant, with the remaining 200,000 vesting in equal instalments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date.

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 200,000 incentive stock options to key personnel supporting its exploration and operations activities in Chile. These options are exercisable at $6.15 per common share for a period of three years and vest in equal annual instalments over three years.

All options are subject to applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Salvadora Project in Chile's Atacama Region, approximately 15 kilometres from Codelco's El Salvador copper-gold mine. The Company is conducting a systematic exploration program across the Salvadora property, including drilling, geophysics, surface exploration, and is testing a pipeline of exploration targets. For further information, please contact:

San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

Brandon Gaspar, Chief Executive Officer

Email:...

Investor Relations: Acuity Advisory Corp.

Telephone: +1-604-837-5440

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo. All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs at the Salvadora Project, including the nature, scope and timing of drilling and other exploration activities; the interpretation of exploration results and the potential extension and continuity of mineralization; the anticipated timing of receipt and reporting of assay results; the expansion of the Company's technical and operational capabilities and drilling capacity; the Company's exploration strategy and the timing of further guidance; and the Company's future plans, objectives and growth strategy. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes are reasonable, including the availability of drilling and laboratory capacity and the timely completion of regulatory processes, and is subject to risks including the uncertainties inherent in mineral exploration, delays in assay results, metal prices and conditions in Chile. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.