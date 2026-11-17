(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REIT also announces monthly distributions for Q1 2027 MONTRÉAL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the“REIT”) (TSX-V: NET.UN) today reported its results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2026 (“Q3 2026”) and distributions for January, February and March 2027 (“Q1 2027”). “We delivered FFO per unit1 of $0.172 in the third quarter, an increase of 5% compared to the third quarter of 2025, bringing year-to-date FFO per unit1 to $0.508, up 3% over the same period last year,” said Kevin Henley, President and CEO.“Our results reflect the first full-quarter contribution of our Bureau en Gros acquisition in Rivière-du-Loup, along with continued organic rent growth across the portfolio. Occupancy remains at 100%, and our conservative 52% payout ratio continues to provide a strong cushion on our distribution. Looking ahead, we remain focused on unlocking capital and deploying it into accretive, necessity-based opportunities.” RESULTS FOR Q3 2026 Canadian Net reported Funds from operations1 (“FFO”) of $3.54 million, or $0.172 per unit, an increase of 5% compared to $3.38 million, or $0.164 per unit, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (“Q3 2025”). Rental income was $7.14 million in Q3 2026, an increase of 3.3% from Q3 2025. Net Operating Income1 (“NOI”) in Q3 2026 was $5.15 million, an increase of 1.9% from Q3 2025, reflecting mainly an increase in rental income due to property acquisitions and rent increases on existing properties. The REIT generated a net income attributable to unitholders of $9.4 million in Q3 2026 compared to a net income of $2.9 million in Q3 2025. RESULTS FOR THE 9-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 Canadian Net reported FFO1 of $10.48 million, or $0.508 per unit, an increase of 3% compared to $10.17 million, or $0.494 per unit for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2025. Rental income was $21.19 million for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 2.6% from the same period in 2025. NOI1 over the 9-month period ended September 30, 2026 was $15.27 million, an increase of 1.4% from the same period in 2025, reflecting mainly an increase in rental income due to property acquisitions and rent increases on existing properties. The REIT generated a net income attributable to unitholders of $15.3 million for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2026 compared to a net income of $11.7 million for the same period last year. The increase in FFO1 is mainly derived from property acquisitions and increases in rent of certain existing properties, as well as lower interest charges on credit facilities and convertible debentures. The increase in FFO1 was partially offset by higher interest charges on mortgage renewals. The increase in NOI1 was mainly attributable to the increase in rental income from property acquisitions and rent increases on existing properties. Finally, the variance in net income attributable to unitholders is primarily attributable to the change in the fair value of investment properties. 1 Non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section“Non-IFRS financial measures”. DISTRIBUTIONS Canadian Net announced that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.03 per unit, representing $0.36 per unit on an annualized basis, on January 29th, February 26th and March 31st, 2027, to unitholders of record on January 15th, February 12th and March 15th, 2027, respectively. The tables below represent other financial highlights and the reconciliations of certain non-IFRS measures for Q3 2026 and Q3 2025. This information should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarters ended September 30th, 2026 and September 30th, 2025. SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

9 months

Periods ended September 30 2026

2025

Δ % Financial info Property rental income 21,190,003 20,651,186 538,817 3 % Net income and comprehensive income 15,293,317 11,690,874 3,602,443 31 % NOI (1) 15,265,492 15,055,315 210,177 1 % FFO (1) 10,479,913 10,168,070 311,843 3 % Normalized FFO (1) 10,479,913 10,168,070 311,843 3 % AFFO (1) 9,798,938 9,756,269 42,669 - EBITDA (1) 20,537,760 17,087,314 3,450,446 20 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 14,665,438 14,743,962 (78,524 ) (1 %) Investment properties 302,340,061 291,142,734 11,197,327 4 % Adjusted investment properties (1) 354,836,823 341,092,506 13,744,317 4 % Total assets 331,089,647 316,821,303 14,268,344 5 % Mortgages 138,376,710 144,430,085 (6,053,375 ) (4 %) Current portion of mortgages 21,510,621 12,706,069 8,804,552 69 % Credit facilities 11,325,000 12,840,000 (1,515,000 ) (12 %) Total convertible debentures 3,916,860 5,984,565 (2,067,705 ) (35 %) Total equity 149,179,887 135,986,974 13,192,913 10 % Weighted average units o/s - basic 20,619,313 20,587,320 31,993 - Amounts on a per unit basis FFO(1) 0.508 0.494 0.014 3 % Normalized FFO(1) 0.508 0.494 0.014 3 % AFFO(1) 0.475 0.474 0.001 - Distributions 0.265 0.260 0.005 2 % (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the sections“Non-IFRS financial measures”.





NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures: FFO, FFO per unit, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, NOI, and Adjusted Investment Properties. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Canadian Net has presented such non-IFRS measures as management of the Trust believes they are relevant measures of Canadian Net's underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the Trust. Please refer to the "Non IFRS Financial Measures" section in Canadian Net's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2026, available under Canadian Net's profile on SEDAR+ at for a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

In addition, below are the reconciling tables for the non-IFRS measures used in this press release.

Reconciliation of Investment Properties to Adjusted Investment Properties

As at September 30 2026

2025

Δ Investment Properties Developed properties 302,340,061 291,142,734 4 % Joint Venture Ownership(1) Developed properties 48,752,212 48,641,089 - Investment properties held for sale 2,370,375 - NA Properties under development 1,374,175 1,308,683 5 % Adjusted Investment Properties(2) 354,836,823 341,092,506 4 % (1) Represents Canadian Net's proportionate share (2) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section“Non-IFRS financial measures”



Results of Operations

3 months

9 months Periods ended September 30 2026

2025

Δ 2026

2025

Δ Rental Income 7,144,182 6,916,249 227,933 21,190,003 20,651,186 538,817 Operating expenses (1,998,316 ) (1,866,827 ) (131,489 ) (5,924,511 ) (5,595,871 ) (328,640 ) Net Operating Income(1) 5,145,866 5,049,422 96,444 15,265,492 15,055,315 210,177 Share of net income from investments in joint ventures 653,650 453,043 200,607 1,789,257 788,403 1,000,854 Change in fair values of investment properties 5,842,810 (308,554 ) 6,151,364 5,587,291 2,869,132 2,718,159 Unit-based compensation (201,312 ) (243,147 ) 41,835 (1,058,918 ) (820,548 ) (238,370 ) Administrative expenses (284,183 ) (257,339 ) (26,844 ) (888,488 ) (798,620 ) (89,868 ) Financial expenses (1,800,600 ) (1,834,618 ) 34,018 (5,401,317 ) (5,402,808 ) 1,491 Net income attributable to unitholders 9,356,231 2,858,807 6,497,424 15,293,317 11,690,874 3,602,443 FFO(1) 3,538,010 3,377,871 5 % 10,479,913 10,168,070 3 % FFO per unit(1) 0.172 0.164 5 % 0.508 0.494 3 % Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,627,675 20,597,637 30,038 20,619,313 20,587,320 31,993 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section“Non-IFRS financial measures”



Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations

3 months 9 months Periods ended September 30 2026

2025

Δ 2026

2025

Δ Net income attributable to unitholders 9,356,231 2,858,807 6,497,424 15,293,317 11,690,874 3,602,443 Δ in value of investment properties (5,842,810 ) 308,554 (6,151,364 ) (5,587,291 ) (2,869,132 ) (2,718,159 ) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures (187,565 ) (32,637 ) (154,928 ) (427,931 ) 526,196 (954,127 ) Unit-based compensation 201,312 243,147 (41,835 ) 1,058,918 820,548 238,370 Δ fair value adjustments on derivative financial instruments 10,842 - 10,842 142,900 (416 ) 143,316 FFO(1) 3,538,010 3,377,871 5 % 10,479,913 10,168,070 3 % FFO per unit(1) 0.172 0.164 5 % 0.508 0.494 3 % Distributions 1,856,194 1,802,544 53,650 5,463,911 5,352,607 111,304 Distributions per unit 0.090 0.088 2 % 0.265 0.260 2 % FFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.082 0.076 8 % 0.243 0.234 4 % Distributions as a % of FFO(1) 52 % 54 % (2 %) 52 % 53 % (1 %) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,627,675 20,597,637 30,038 20,619,313 20,587,320 31,993 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section“Non-IFRS financial measures”





Adjusted Funds from Operations

3 months 9 months Periods ended September 30 2026

2025

Δ 2026

2025

Δ FFO (1) 3,538,010 3,377,871 160,139 10,479,913 10,168,070 311,843 Straight-line rent adjustment(2) (33,836 ) (40,653 ) 6,817 (108,798 ) (124,845 ) 16,047 Maintenance/cap-ex on existing properties (353,161 ) (110,277 ) (242,884 ) (572,177 ) (286,956 ) (285,221 ) AFFO(1) 3,151,013 3,226,941 (2 %) 9,798,938 9,756,269 - AFFO per unit(1) 0.153 0.157 (3 %) 0.475 0.474 - Distributions per unit 0.090 0.088 2 % 0.265 0.260 2 % AFFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.063 0.069 (9 %) 0.210 0.214 (2 %) Distributions as a % of AFFO(1) 59 % 56 % 3 % 56 % 55 % 1 % Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,627,675 20,597,637 30,038 20,619,313 20,587,320 31,993 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section“Non-IFRS financial measures” (2) Adjusted for the proportionate share of equity-accounted investments



Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

3 months

9 months Periods ended September 30 2026

2025

Δ 2026

2025

Δ Net income attributable to unitholders 9,356,231 2,858,807 6,497,424 15,293,317 11,690,874 3,602,443 Net interest expense 1,786,154 1,832,177 (46,023 ) 5,244,443 5,396,440 (151,997 ) EBITDA(1) 11,142,385 4,690,984 6,451,401 20,537,760 17,087,314 3,450,446 Δ in value of investment properties (5,842,810 ) 308,554 (6,151,364 ) (5,587,291 ) (2,869,132 ) (2,718,159 ) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures (187,565 ) (32,637 ) (154,928 ) (427,931 ) 526,196 (954,127 ) Δ in value of convertible debentures 10,842 - 10,842 142,900 (416 ) 143,316 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 5,122,852 4,966,901 3 % 14,665,438 14,743,962 (1 %) Interest expense 1,848,031 1,900,199 (52,168 ) 5,464,312 5,634,008 (169,696 ) Principal repayments 1,321,935 1,277,812 44,123 3,898,522 3,741,891 156,631 Debt service requirements 3,169,966 3,178,011 - 9,362,834 9,375,899 - Interest coverage ratio based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.8x 2.6x 0.2x 2.7x 2.6x 0.1x Debt service coverage based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 1.6x 1.6x - 1.6x 1.6x - (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section“Non-IFRS financial measures”



EARNINGS WEBCAST

Canadian Net will host a webcast on November 18th at 9:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss the results.

The link to join the webcast is the following:

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence on the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new IFRS standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services Provider) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The September 30, 2026, financial statements and management discussion & analysis of Canadian Net may be viewed on SEDAR+ at.

For further information, please contact Kevin Henley at (450) 536-5328.