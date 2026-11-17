The class action concerns whether CVRx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 8, 2027, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired CVRx securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On April 7, 2025, CVRx reported its preliminary first quarter 2025 financial results, including“first quarter revenue [that] fell short of [its] expectations,” citing sales force problems stemming from new hires that“are still in the early stages of territory development.”

On this news, CVRx's stock price fell $5.34 per share, or 46%, to close at $6.20 per share on April 8, 2025.

On May 8, 2025, CVRx reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, including revenue that fell short of expectations and additional details about the severity of its sales force productivity problems.

On this news, CVRx's stock price fell $3.01 per share, or 39%, to close at $4.77 per share on May 9, 2025.

Between May 11 and 12, 2026, CVRx reported its first quarter 2026 financial results, revealing, among other things, an increase in automatic prior-authorization denials as payors began using AI to process claims to comply with new federal regulations aimed at reducing response times.

On this news, CVRx's stock price fell $1.59 per share, or 24%, to close at $5.27 per share on May 12, 2026.

On August 6, 2026, CVRx filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing that, on May 14, 2026, the Company“received a civil investigative demand ('CID') from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with an investigation under the False Claims Act.” The Company stated that the“CID requested information and documents regarding an investigation into whether [CVRx] caused the submission of false claims to government health insurance programs by improperly marketing [its] device, offering or paying kickbacks to healthcare providers or providing false information to government health insurance programs.” The same day, CVRx cut its outlook based, in part, on weak sales force productivity.

On this news, CVRx's stock price fell $3.55 per share, or 60%, to close at $2.39 per share on August 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980