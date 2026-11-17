If you purchased or acquired stock in Credit Acceptance and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Credit Acceptance Corporation (“Credit Acceptance” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:CACC) on behalf of Credit Acceptance stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Credit Acceptance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On October 29, 2026, Credit Acceptance announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting a net loss of $56.6 million, compared with net income of $108.2 million a year earlier. The loss was driven by a $291 million, or 2.5%, decline in forecasted net cash flows, compared to a $59 million, or 0.5%, decline in the third quarter of 2025. Explaining these declines, the Company stated,“We updated our methodology for forecasting future net cash flows. The change reduced forecasted collection rates for consumer loans assigned from 2022 through 2026 to the levels we now expect over the lives of those loans. Before this adjustment, we had observed small but consistent quarterly underperformance relative to forecast.” During the Company's second quarter 2026 earnings call on August 4, 2026, the Company had stated that loan performance was“very consistent with our initial expectations,” and it had“no concerns” with its future cash flow forecast. Following the October 29, 2026 news, the price of Credit Acceptance shares declined by $110.89 per share, or approximately 19.3%, from $575.78 per share on October 29, 2026 to close at $464.89 on October 30, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Acceptance shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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