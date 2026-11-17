(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of November 2026 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”). The ex-distribution date for all Open-End Funds is November 26, 2026. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is November 30, 2026.

Open-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units APLY $0.3000 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series ATDY $0.1200 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF Series BNC $0.1225 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF Units BND $0.0815 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF USD Units BND.U US $0.0920 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series BNSY $0.1200 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series BNY $0.0800 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units BRKY $0.1500 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Units BTCY $0.0430 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B $0.0490 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF USD Units BTCY.U US $0.0410 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series CNQY $0.2200 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Class CROC $0.0784 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF Units CROP $0.0875 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF USD Units CROP.U US $0.0975 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series DOLY $0.0650 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series ENBY $0.1100 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield - ETF Units ETHY $0.0160 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B $0.0190 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U $0.0150 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - ETF Units FLX $0.0461 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units FLX.B $0.0551 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD - ETF Units FLX.U US $0.0385 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class - ETF Units IGB $0.0723 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Yield Shares (JPYS) Purpose ETF - ETF Series JPYS $0.1750 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF units MSFY $0.3500 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series PAYF $0.1375 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $0.0590 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $0.1050 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDIV $0.0950 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund - ETF Series PHR $0.0720 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose International Enhanced Equity Income Fund - ETF Series PHW $0.1450 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund - ETF Series PID $0.0780 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $0.0830 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund - ETF Units PINC $0.0840 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF Series PRP $0.0600 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series PYF $0.0900 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Series PYF.B $0.1100 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF USD Series PYF.U US $0.1050 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose RBC (RY) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series RBCY $0.1200 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF Series RDE $0.1100 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund - ETF Units REM $0.0950 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund - ETF Units RPS $0.0950 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series SHPY $0.2200 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Space X (SPCX) Yield Shares ETF SPXY $0.5000 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund - ETF Units SYLD $0.0970 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose TD (TD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series TDY $0.1200 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose TELUS (T) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Series TY $0.0550 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YAMD $1.6000 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YAMZ $0.6000 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YAVG $0.8000 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YCON $0.1900 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YCST $0.2000 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YGOG $0.8000 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YMAG $0.3000 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YMET $0.3500 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YNET $0.1200 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YNVD $0.7500 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YPLT $0.4000 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YTSL $0.3500 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YUNH $0.1800 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Global Resource Fund PGRX $0.0088 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund PSY $0.0534 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Micron (MU) Yield Shares ETF3 MUY $0.5000 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Anthropic (ANT) Yield Shares ETF3 ANTY $0.5000 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Big Banc Split Corp, Class A BNK $0.12001 11/30/2026 12/15/2026 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp - Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $0.06251 11/30/2026 12/15/2026 Monthly

Estimated November 2026 Distributions for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund

The November 2026 distribution rates for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Estimated Distribution per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Purpose USD Cash Management Fund - ETF Units MNU.U US $0.3106 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units MNY $0.1957 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund - ETF Units PSA $0.0956 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund - ETF Units PSU.U US $0.3012 11/26/2026 12/02/2026 Monthly

Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about November 25, 2026, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund. The ex-distribution date will be November 26, 2026.

(1) Dividend is designated as an“eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. (2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date. (3) Purpose Micron (MU) Yield Shares ETF and Purpose Anthropic (ANT) Yield Shares ETF will be launching on November 20th, 2026.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.