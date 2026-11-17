MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Itron's Network Lighting Controllers Enable Utilities and Councils to Transition from Estimated to Measured Energy Use Without Separate Meters



Itron achieved Type 9 approval for its Network Lighting Controllers (NLCs) in Australia's National Electricity Market.

Enables utilities and councils to replace estimated streetlight energy consumption with measured usage for more accurate billing, without installing separate meters. Enables utilities to leverage existing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to improve streetlight visibility, control and energy management while helping reduce costs and operational complexity while increasing value to cities and communities.



LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, announced that its Network Lighting Controllers (NLCs) have achieved type approval from the National Measurement Institute (NMI) required to support Type 9 metering in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM).

The approval enables the NLCs to measure actual streetlight energy consumption with Class 1 accuracy (accuracy within ±1.0%) required for billing and market settlement within Australia's NEM, providing utilities and councils with a new alternative to traditional estimated consumption billing.

Type 9 metering was introduced following the Australian Energy Market Commission's (AEMC's)“Unlocking Consumer Energy Resources Benefits Through Flexible Trading” rule change. The reform enables technologies, including smart streetlights, to use integrated measurement capabilities and brings previously unmetered infrastructure into the NEM metering framework.



Itron's Grid Edge Lighting solution, with Type 9-enabled NLCs, brings together accurate energy measurement and intelligent streetlight management. Through Itron's NLCs and CityEdge, its central management system (CMS), utilities and councils can remotely control lighting and detect outages in real time, measure energy use in five-minute intervals and help reduce energy and maintenance costs.

With Type 9 approval, Itron's Grid Edge Lighting solution:



Enables measured energy consumption and more accurate billing: Five-minute interval measurement replaces estimated streetlight consumption with actual usage data, giving utilities and councils greater visibility into energy use and supporting accurate billing and market settlement.



Improves streetlight operations and efficiency: Remotely control lighting and detect outages in real time, helping lower energy and maintenance costs and accelerate response to faults.

Enables utilities to deliver greater value for councils and communities: Better visibility and control enable utilities to help councils manage street lighting more efficiently, improve service reliability and support safer, more responsive and sustainable community infrastructure.



“Utilities are looking for ways to get more value from the infrastructure they already have while preparing for a more dynamic energy system,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron.“Addressing Type 9 requirements creates a new opportunity to bring street lighting into that strategy in Australia, giving utilities more accurate insight into energy consumption and another way to maximize the value of their connected infrastructure.”

“For Australian utilities and councils, Type 9 approval creates a practical path to more accurately measure and manage street lighting energy use,” said Fraser Young, vice president of sales, Asia-Pacific at Itron.“By building on existing AMI investments and Itron's local experience supporting smart lighting deployments across Australia, customers can modernize their street lighting infrastructure while minimizing additional equipment and operational disruption.”

To view Itron's NMI certificate of approval, visit this page on the website of the Australian Government Department of Industry, Science and Resources website. The Type 9 approved Itron NLCs are now available in Australia. To learn more, see the Itron NLC spec sheet.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

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Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

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Itron, Inc.



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