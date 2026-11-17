MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Tractor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% during 2027–2032, with 40–100 HP tractors holding a 46.65% share in 2026. Mid-range tractors form the largest base, while higher-power and four-wheel-drive models are gaining ground. Electric tractors are emerging as a new growth area for manufacturers.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the tractor market size is valued at USD 100.6 billion in 2027 and is projected to reach USD 131.3 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.47% from 2027 to 2032. Demand is being shaped by India's mix of fleet replacement and first-time buying, along with a shortage of farm labour that makes each operator's fieldwork more valuable. Financing programs help turn this need into purchases, although high equipment costs and weather-dependent farm incomes continue to slow the pace of growth.

Tractor Market Trends and Drivers

Connected Farming Tools Are Changing What Buyers Expect: Farmers who already rely on digital tools every day increasingly want tractors that fit into those systems. Manufacturers are responding with machines that bundle telematics and guidance features, so a tractor's usefulness now depends partly on how well it stays connected in the field.

Growing Appetite for Mechanization in Developing Markets: In emerging farming regions, more growers are moving toward tractors, both to replace older machines and to buy their first. Because a tractor can handle land preparation, hauling and irrigation work, it makes a strong case for farmers facing limited labour.

“The tractor market reflects changing agricultural mechanization needs, with demand shaped by farm productivity requirements, equipment affordability, and regional purchasing patterns. Mordor Intelligence provides a dependable market assessment through consistent data validation, structured segment analysis, and a clear evaluation of regional and competitive developments.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Tractor Market Share by Region

South America is expected to see the fastest growth among regions, even though the broader machinery market there has been under pressure. Support programs for family farms are keeping demand for smaller tractors alive and giving manufacturers a clear way into the market.

Asia-Pacific remains the biggest market for tractors, helped by a deep manufacturing base and new plant investments. Having production close to buyers, especially in India, strengthens the region's hold on global demand.

Tractor Industry Segmentation

By Horsepower

Below 40 HP

40 - 100 HP

Above 100 HP

By Drive Type

Two-Wheel Drive (2WD)

Four-/All-Wheel Drive (4WD/AWD)

By Propulsion Type

Diesel

Battery-Electric

Hybrid (Diesel-Electric)

By Application

Agriculture

Construction

Forestry

Municipal & Grounds Maintenance

Haulage & Logistics

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Tractor Companies

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V. (Case IH, New Holland)

AGCO Corporation (Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Fendt)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Escorts Kubota Ltd.

TAFE Ltd.

Sonalika (International Tractors Ltd.)

SDF Group (Same Deutz-Fahr)

Yanmar Agribusiness Co., Ltd.

Argo Tractors S.p.A.

LS Mtron Ltd.

Daedong (Kioti)

TYM Corporation

Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology CO., LTD

YTO Group Corp.

XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Zetor Tractors a.s.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

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