The class action concerns whether Fluence and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 30, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On February 4, 2026, after the market closed, Fluence reported first quarter 2026 financial results, including a GAAP gross profit margin of approximately 4.9%, a 6.5 percentage point decline year over year, due to“additional estimated costs on two projects.” Further, net losses also increased to $62.6 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $57.0 million for the same quarter last year. Nonetheless, the Company continued to allege that its growth was being fueled by“accelerating data center growth, utility demand and rising industrial loads” and the Company has“been preparing for this inflection in growth with our expanded sales effort, global supply chain and domestic content strategy, which are driving our ability to deliver competitive products to customers around the world.”

On this news, Fluence's stock price fell $10.04 per share or 34.63%, to close at $18.95 per share on February 5, 2026.

Then, on August 5, 2026, after the market closed, Fluence announced third quarter financial results, including that revenue of $6.49.8 million was“weaker than expected, primarily reflecting production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities.” Further the Company reported“adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 5.9%, compared to approximately 15.4% in the same quarter last year, primarily reflecting the impact of delays to revenue.” The Company concluded that it“now expects that $400.0 million in project deliveries will be delayed into fiscal 2027 due to production issues at a new international contract manufacturing facility and construction related delays that affected the completion and start-up of a new U.S. contract manufacturing facility.” As a result, the Company slashed its guidance, cutting its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance by $0.4 billion at the midpoint, and its adjusted EBITDA guidance by $60 million at the midpoint, a -120% change.

On this news, Fluence's stock fell $1.02 per share, or 7.17%, to close at $13.21 per share on August 6, 2026.

Finally, on September 16, 2026, Fluence announced a mid-quarter guidance update, revealing that, among other things, the Company was cutting its full year revenue guide again, this time by approximately $0.6 billion, to $2.4 billion. The Company also dramatically cut its full year adjusted EBITDA guide from negative $10 million, to negative $200 million. The Company attributed the revision to ongoing“delays in the ramp-up of our contract manufacturing facility.”

On this news, Fluence's stock price fell $1.39 per share, or 15.36%, to close at $7.66 per share on September 17, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980