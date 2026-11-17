The investigation concerns whether State Street and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 14, 2026, State Street announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Among other items, State Street reported top-line revenue of $4.00 billion, missing consensus estimates of $4.03 billion. The Company also reported that net asset inflows declined to just $7 billion, compared to $114 billion in net inflows recorded during the preceding operational quarter.

On this news, State Street's stock price fell $7.21 per share, or 4.14%, to close at $166.89 per share on October 14, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980