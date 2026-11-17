The investigation concerns whether Clearwater and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 26, 2026, Clearwater released its third-quarter 2026 financial results after market close. Among other items, Clearwater revealed ongoing, severe operational disruptions at its key Augusta, Georgia mill, caused by mechanical and electrical failures. These mill breakdowns cut deeply into shipments and volumes, forced capital expenditures to be pushed into future periods, and continued to pressure production numbers into October. The Company also announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sherri Baker would be resigning her position.

On this news, Clearwater's stock price fell $5.53 per share, or 28.77%, to close at $19.22 per share on October 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980