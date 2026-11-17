The investigation concerns whether Xerox and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 29, 2026, Xerox issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Therein, Xerox sharply reduced its financial guidance for the full year of 2026, now expecting adjusted operating income of $450 million to $475 million, significantly below its prior guidance of $555 million to $605 million, and free cash flow of $50 million $100 million, significantly below its prior guidance of approximately $250 million. Company management disclosed that“the headwinds affecting our outlook have intensified, creating greater near-term pressure than we expected”, and announced the suspension of Xerox's common and preferred dividends to mitigate these pressures.

On this news, Xerox's stock price fell $1.12 per share, or 40.14%, to close at $1.67 per share on October 29, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980