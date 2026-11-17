MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (OTCQB: JAYGF) (FSE: JAY) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing with Ocean Partners UK Limited (“”), an international trader of base and precious metal concentrates, for 3,333,300 units (the“”) at a price of $0.90 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,999,970 (the“”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Blue Jay (a“”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a“”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.20 for a period of one year from the closing date of the Private Placement. If, at any time, the daily volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“”) is at or above $1.25 for five (5) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants, in which case the Warrants will expire 30 days following the date of such acceleration.

Ocean Partners now holds approximately 6.45% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Net proceeds will be used to fund exploration and study work at the Company's Steller Gold Project (the“ Steller Gold Project”), including the Company's preliminary economic assessment planned for the first half of 2027, and for general working capital.

All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, expiring on March 18, 2027. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Private Placement.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Ocean Partners

Ocean Partners UK Limited is part of the Ocean Partners group, a leading international trader of base and precious metal concentrates. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with offices across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America, Ocean Partners provides marketing, logistics, blending and warehousing, and financing services to metal producers worldwide.

About Blue Jay Gold Corp.

Blue Jay is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established gold producing regions in Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Steller Gold Project in southern Yukon, an infrastructure-supported, past-producing mine with significant exploration upside and clear near-term catalysts. Blue Jay has also built a portfolio of projects in Ontario. With strategically located assets and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay will advance disciplined, modern exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth, and new discoveries in known gold-mineralized regions. For more information, please visit:

ON BEHALF OF BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

signed“Geordie Mark”

Geordie Mark, CEO

For additional information, contact:

BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

Geordie Mark

CEO

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

...

Phone: (604) 235-4059

Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

...

Phone: (604) 235-4059

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g.,“expect”,“estimates”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“plans”). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the anticipated use of proceeds, the Company's planned exploration and study work at the Steller Gold Project, including the completion of its preliminary economic assessment and the anticipated timing thereof, the potential acceleration of the expiry of the Warrants, and the Company's plans to advance exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth and new discoveries.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, the Company's anticipated use of the proceeds received from the Private Placement, the Company's ability to carry out its planned exploration and study work and complete its preliminary economic assessment within the anticipated timelines and the availability of sufficient financing and resources to advance the Company's planned exploration programs.

Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, without limitation, the actual use of proceeds differing from the anticipated use of proceeds, the risk that the Company's planned exploration and study work, including its preliminary economic assessment, will not be completed in the anticipated timelines or at all, the Company's inability to advance its planned exploration programs, fluctuations in gold and silver prices, variations in grade and tonnage, the results of future financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Blue Jay in its public securities filings. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations, Blue Jay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.