WaterAid brings together climate finance and justice experts at COP31 to demand urgent action on loss and damage, adaptation finance and the growing global water crisis.

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As world leaders gather at COP31 in Antalya, increasingly extreme climate conditions are being felt around the globe could intensify droughts, flooding and water insecurity, placing millions of people at risk. Against this backdrop, WaterAid Canada convened a press briefing bringing together leading climate voices to examine whether international commitments are translating into meaningful support for climate-vulnerable communities.

One year after WaterAid Canada's COP30 panel, the central question remains of whether climate finance commitments are reaching the people and communities experiencing the greatest impacts of climate change.

Chairing the panel, WaterAid Canada's Manager of Water Governance and Resilience, Adnan Qader said,“COP31 decision makers must step up.”

“Climate finance must move beyond negotiation and reach the communities on the climate frontlines, confronting the life-changing impacts of climate change on a regular basis. As climate extremes intensify, the credibility of international climate cooperation will increasingly depend on whether financial commitments deliver measurable improvements on the lives of those most affected. Climate disasters don't discriminate between geographical locations, from African cities to communities in Asia, floods and droughts restrict access to safe water and the collapse of sanitation systems. The consequences extend far beyond immediate physical damage, threatening public health, livelihoods and long-term development.”

All speakers agreed that progress on loss and damage finance since COP30 has been woefully slow and the responsibilities of developed countries can no longer be ignored. Climate-related disasters deepen existing inequalities, particularly where water and sanitation systems are already under pressure, locally-led responses must be central to international climate financing.

Three clear priorities emerged as urgent calls to action at COP31:

Move beyond pledges towards timely, adequate, accessible and predictable financial support for climate-vulnerable countries and communities.Increase support for locally-led adaptation, climate-resilient infrastructure and essential public services, including water and sanitation.Recognise the disruption of water and sanitation services as a critical dimension of climate impacts, recovery and long-term resilience.









“We're now seeing the unimaginable consequences of the climate crisis,” according to Recourse's Just Transition Lead, Sunil Acharya.“How many disasters do we need to see in Nepal and the Global South for the political will to take the steps needed to protect the lives and livelihoods of communities living with the consequences of climate change?”

Saqib Huq, Managing Director of International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) said,“We're not seeing the urgency required here at COP31, we're seeing a 'business as usual' attitude - not delivering assistance for the communities living this new loss and damage reality. Developed countries have come with no urgency to support the most vulnerable around the globe.”

COP31 presents an important opportunity to move from political commitments to implementation.

Globally, 90% of climate-related disasters are caused by too much or too little water. While global commitments on water security and climate adaptation have been agreed at previous COPs, WaterAid warns that for millions of people on the frontlines of the climate crisis, these commitments are still not translating into action at the scale required.

Panelist Harjeet Singh, Founding Director, Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, and Global Convenor of the Fill the Fund Campaign said,“Nepal needs billions to recover from catastrophic glacial floods. The draft Cover Decision offers vulnerable nations another 'roadmap' to next year instead of money today. You cannot put out a raging fire with a piece of paper - we need grant-based public finance now, not another process.”

“Geopolitical tensions are rising and crises are all interconnected,” said Soomin Han – Climate Finance Policy Analyst, Climate Action Network Canada; Co-Chair, Canadian Coalition on Climate Change and Development (C4D).“The reality requires leaders to take action. As civil society, we will be watching whether Global North countries deliver on their climate finance promises. We will be measuring success by not only the amount delivered to frontline communities, but also how the funds will reach peoples and communities at the frontlines of the climate crisis and contributing to build a climate-resilient and just world that we all deserve to live in.”

WaterAid calls for urgent action at COP31

At COP31, WaterAid is calling for urgent political action and cross-sectoral investment so that communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis have reliable access to water, sanitation and hygiene services they need to build resilience and adapt to a changing climate – protecting lives, rights and livelihoods.

Patience Mukuyu, WaterAid's Water Security Policy analyst, added,“Water is at the heart of climate adaptation.”

“The challenge now is turning that knowledge into action and finance before communities are forced into water insecurity and emergency coping measures. As governments and finance providers meet at COP31 in Turkey, the priority must be turning commitments into funding for water, sanitation and hygiene. If we act now, we can have the biggest impact possible – people's lives depend on it.”









Today's press conference speakers were:



Adnan Qader – Manager, Water Governance and Resilience, WaterAid Canada

Harjeet Singh – Founding Director, Satat Sampada Climate Foundation; Global Convenor, Fill the Fund Campaign

Saqib Huq – Managing Director, International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD)

Soomin Han – Climate Finance Policy Analyst, Climate Action Network Canada; Co-Chair, Canadian Coalition on Climate Change and Development (C4D) Sunil Acharya – Just Transition Lead, Recourse



Contact:

Heba Elasaad

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