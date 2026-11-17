Inspired Culture results: one client engagement, 2026 survey. Bain & Company/HBR productivity index (2015)applied to Gallup engagement benchmarks

Ditch Witch Midwest Is Building an Inspired Culture, and Its Employees Rate It Far Above National Benchmarks

- Kevin RidensWEST CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent survey finds the Inspired Culture result already achieved by more than a third of employees and by one full location, with others nearing the threshold, two straight years of company-wide growth, and a leadership partnership with The Inspired CultureTM linked to a 46% drop in turnover and the No. 1 customer service ranking in its national dealer network.Employees at DitchWitch Midwest rate their workplace culture well above national employee engagement benchmarks on every comparable measure, often by two to three times, according to the 2026 Inspired Culture Survey. The independent employee survey and culture assessment, administered by The Inspired CultureTM, found that the company's workplace culture and employee experience have grown for two consecutive years across its five locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.The company's overall culture score rose from 3.93 in 2024 to 4.06 in 2025 and 4.16 in 2026, with 13 of 14 measures improving this year. Seventy of 84 invited employees (83%) took part.Far above the national standardThe Inspired Culture sets a higher bar than employee engagement. An Inspired employee does not just show up and commit; they find meaning in the mission, trust their leaders, feel valued and see a future. Nearly four in ten Ditch Witch Midwest employees (37%) already rate their workplace at that Inspired level. By comparison, Gallup's national employee engagement research reports that 31% of U.S. employees are engaged.Across the company, Ditch Witch Midwest employees outperform national benchmarks:. 37% strongly agree that leadership communicates the company's vision and goals effectively, nearly three times the U.S. figure of 13% (Gallup).. 59% strongly agree their work contributes to the company's mission, more than three times the 18% of U.S. employees who say their job has a purpose they believe in (Gallup).. 53% strongly agree they have the training and resources to grow, compared with 37% of U.S. employees who strongly agree they have opportunities to learn and grow (Gallup).. 87% intend to stay with the company, compared with 49% of U.S. workers who are not looking or watching for a new job (Gallup).The Inspired Culture result, achieved by people and by locationThe Inspired Culture result is a score of 4.50 or higher on the 5-point survey. Parts of Ditch Witch Midwest have already reached it:. By people: 37% of employees, 26 of the 70 who responded, rate their workplace at the Inspired level, and every location has Inspired employees, from 27% to 50% of each team. Another 46% are in the Growing range just below.. By location: The Waukesha, Wisconsin location has achieved the Inspired Culture result for two consecutive years, scoring 4.64 in 2025 and 4.59 in 2026.. Nearing the threshold: Fort Wayne, Indiana (4.35) rose 0.86 points this year, the largest gain in the company, and Brownsburg, Indiana (4.27) rose 0.28. Teamwork reached the Inspired range company-wide (4.51).Inspired employees stay: 96% of Ditch Witch Midwest employees working at the Inspired level strongly intend to stay, compared with 44% of those in the Growing range.A culture that delivers resultsThe survey follows the first year of Ditch Witch Midwest's leadership development partnership with The Inspired Culture, in which 18 company leaders practiced daily leadership habits and tracked them weekly through the Inspired Growth ScorecardTM. Over that year, Ditch Witch Midwest:. Strengthened employee retention, reducing voluntary turnover by 46%, worth more than $490,000 a year.. Completed 92% of its organizational goals (OKRs), against typical benchmarks of 60–70%.. Earned the No. 1 customer service ranking nationally in its dealer network, with four of five locations receiving Top 10 Service Department honors.“Our people are the reason our customers trust us. Two years ago we committed to building a culture where every person feels valued, sees a future here and grows on every front of life. These results show it is working, and we are just getting started. If you want to build a career with a team that invests in you, we want to meet you.” said Mark Harbaugh, President, Ditch Witch Midwest.“Most organizations aim for employee engagement. Ditch Witch Midwest is aiming higher, and it shows,” said Eric Himes, Founder and President of The Inspired Culture.“Their leaders committed to practicing inspired leadership every day, and their people noticed. Turnover fell, service rose to number one in the country, and employees now rate their workplace far above national norms. It has been a privilege to build this together.”A place to build a careerA great place to work is also a stronger business, and the research shows why. Bain & Company, in research published in Harvard Business Review, found that inspired employees are more than twice as productive as satisfied ones and over 50% more productive than engaged ones. Gallup's meta-analysis of 3.35 million employees found that teams with top-quartile employee engagement have 23% higher profitability, 21% to 51% lower turnover and 63% fewer safety incidents.In 2027, Ditch Witch Midwest will extend its leadership development program from its leadership team to all 86 employees. Every employee will set weekly growth goals across four fronts of life (professional, personal, relational and at home) and have twice-yearly career conversations, with new career paths for core roles. The company's goal is an Inspired Culture at every location.Ditch Witch Midwest is hiring.About the Inspired Culture SurveyThe Inspired Culture Survey is an independent employee survey and culture assessment that measures 14 dimensions of workplace culture and employee experience, including trust, purpose, growth, recognition and belonging, on a 1–5 scale. Scores of 4.50 and above define an Inspired Culture. The survey is administered independently, and organizations receive aggregate results only, to protect employee confidentiality.DitchWitch Midwest is a leading equipment dealer recognized for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and a commitment to developing people, strengthening culture, and driving sustainable growth.

Eric Himes

The Inspired Culture

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Ditch Witch Midwest Inspired Culture Results News Provided By The Inspired Culture November 17, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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