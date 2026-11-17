Role of SODEN INTERNATIONAL

SODEN's new Singapore subsidiary will drive renewable energy project development across Asia, including the Philippines, Mongolia, and other markets.

CHUO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SODEN Inc. ("SODEN"), a virtual power plant (VPP) startup headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan, and led by Representative Director Rui Iino, has established a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, SODEN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD. ("SODEN INTERNATIONAL"), led by CEO Kenji Fuchiwaki. Serving as the hub for SODEN's international operations, the new subsidiary will develop renewable energy projects integrating solar power generation and battery energy storage systems across Asia.

Background and Purpose

Southeast Asia and Mongolia face the dual challenges of rising electricity demand driven by economic growth and the need to accelerate decarbonization, creating growing investment opportunities in renewable energy. At the same time, developing energy projects internationally requires navigating country-specific regulations and permitting processes, securing financing, and building strong partnerships with local stakeholders.

In Japan, SODEN has developed expertise through its integrated approach to power plant and battery energy storage project planning, engineering, and development. The company also possesses in-house technology development capabilities, including gateways and energy management systems (EMS) for battery control, as well as software for virtual power plant operations.

Building on these strengths, SODEN established its Singapore subsidiary to develop integrated project development, investment, and operational frameworks tailored to the business environments of individual markets. As a leading financial and business hub in Asia, Singapore provides a strategic base for collaboration with local partners and engagement with international financial institutions and investors, supporting the development of renewable energy projects across the region.

Role of SODEN INTERNATIONAL

SODEN INTERNATIONAL will serve as the hub for SODEN's international business activities, with three primary responsibilities:

- Project Development and Investment Decisions: Identifying and developing renewable energy projects overseas and making investment decisions.

- Local Business Development: Collaborating with local partners and investing in local project companies.

- Financing and Financial Structuring: Working with international financial institutions and investors to develop financing structures tailored to the business environments of individual countries.

Future Plans

SODEN is currently developing renewable energy projects involving solar power generation and battery energy storage systems in the Philippines and Mongolia. Working with local partners, the company is conducting feasibility assessments and preparing to establish local project companies.

Looking ahead, SODEN plans to expand its activities into other Asian markets, including Malaysia.

Comment from Rui Iino, Representative Director of SODEN Inc.

"Since our founding, SODEN has expanded its business in Japan across EV charging, solar power generation, and grid-scale battery energy storage. Around the world, many countries and regions face significant energy challenges, including volatile electricity prices and frequent power outages. We firmly believe that the project development capabilities we have built in Japan, together with our VPP technology for optimizing distributed energy resources, can deliver significant value in these markets.

The establishment of SODEN INTERNATIONAL marks the first step toward bringing our vision to the global stage. As an energy technology company originating in Japan, we will continue to contribute to addressing energy challenges across Asia and take on the challenge of building next-generation energy infrastructure."

About SODEN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD.

Company Name: SODEN INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD.

CEO: Kenji Fuchiwaki

Established: 2026

Address: 20 Anson Road, #11-01 Twenty Anson, Singapore 079912

Shareholder: SODEN Inc. (100%)

Business Activities: Development, investment, and operation of renewable energy projects overseas

About SODEN Inc.

SODEN is a virtual power plant (VPP) startup driven by its mission to "Create an open world where everyone can freely control electricity."The company operates across a broad range of energy businesses, including the development of grid-scale and distributed battery energy storage projects, VPP system development, support for solar power installations, electricity retail, and decarbonization solutions for businesses. SODEN is also expanding internationally, with a focus on developing renewable energy projects across Asia.

Company Name: SODEN Inc.

Representative Director: Rui Iino

Founded: June 30, 2022

Tokyo Office: Ginza PREX East 6F, 2-1-4 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0045, Japan

Website:

Katsunori Naito

SODEN Inc.

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Japanese VPP Startup SODEN Establishes Singapore Subsidiary News Provided By SODEN Inc. November 17, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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