MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Longtime processor and seafood supplier expands its reach with first direct-to-consumer storefront, bringing nearly 30 years of crab expertise to customers.

EDMONDS, WA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For nearly 30 years, Keyport has built its reputation supplying premium crab to distributors, national retailers, and foodservice partners across the country. With deep roots in Alaska's commercial crab fisheries and longstanding relationships with fishermen and vessels, the company has become known for its expertise, commitment to quality, and dedication to the people and communities that are an integral part of the harvest.While Keyport's wholesale business remains its core focus and priority, the Goldbelly launch creates a new opportunity to extend the company's brand and products directly to consumers. Through its storytelling and behind-the-scenes look at Alaska's crab fisheries, Keyport has brought audiences closer to the fishermen and product, the management practices that support sustainable fisheries, and the demanding work that goes into a harvest. For years, people following these stories have asked where they can purchase Keyport crab themselves. For the first time, they'll have the opportunity to do just that. Keyport's Goldbelly storefront offers premium Red and Golden King crab legs and claws in 3 and 6-pound quantities, shipped nationwide. Keyport's King crab on Goldbelly is harvested in Alaska by U.S. fishermen and processed in U.S. plants.“Bringing Keyport directly to the consumer has been a goal of ours for a long time,” said Mark Pedersen, CEO of Keyport.“Our wholesale partners have been, and will continue to be, the foundation of our business. But for consumers who want to experience Keyport crab firsthand, Goldbelly will give them the chance to do so.”The launch marks an exciting milestone in Keyport's continued growth, introducing a new sales channel that complements its established wholesale operations. As the company looks toward the future, its focus remains on strengthening the relationships, expertise, and industry partnerships that have defined its success, while exploring new opportunities to share the Keyport story with a broader audience.

Katie Gatto

Keyport LLC

+1 206-284-1947

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Keyport LLC Announces Goldbelly Launch News Provided By Keyport LLC November 17, 2026, 22:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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