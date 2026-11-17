Danielle Storan, Integrity ISR President & CEO

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Integrity ISR has been awarded a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract, further expanding the ways federal agencies can access the company's professional services, training, engineering, and mission-focused expertise.

Integrity ISR was awarded the contract as a Women-Owned Small Business and Small Business, with an initial contract period extending through November 16, 2031.

The MAS award follows closely on the heels of Integrity ISR's recent OASIS+ awards in both the Women-Owned Small Business and Small Business pools within the Intelligence Domain, marking another significant expansion of the company's federal contracting portfolio.

“With both OASIS+ and the GSA Multiple Award Schedule, our customers now have more ways to access Integrity ISR's proven capabilities,” said Danielle Storan, President and CEO of Integrity ISR.“For us, the value of these vehicles is practical. They make it easier for agencies to access experienced people who understand the mission, whether the requirement involves intelligence, space, training, engineering, acquisition support, or solving a complex operational problem.”

Broadening Access to Integrity ISR's Capabilities:

Through its new GSA MAS contract, Integrity ISR was awarded four Special Item Numbers (SINs) spanning several of the company's core service areas:

SIN 541715 - Engineering Research and Development and Strategic Planning

SIN 541611 - Management and Financial Consulting, Acquisition and Professional Services

SIN 611430 - Professional and Management Development Training

SIN 541990 - All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (Non-IT)

The breadth of these SINs reflects the range of missions Integrity ISR supports across the federal government. From space and intelligence to training, acquisition support, strategic planning, engineering, and specialized scientific and technical services, the MAS contract gives agencies a streamlined way to access expertise that Integrity ISR has developed through years of supporting complex defense and national security requirements.

For Integrity ISR, the award is particularly significant because it creates a direct acquisition path to capabilities that span the company's mission portfolio. Its teams bring operational and technical experience across intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), space, cyber, training and education, engineering and technical services, acquisition support, and strategic planning. That breadth allows Integrity ISR to support customers not only in executing today's missions, but also in developing the people, strategies, and capabilities needed for what comes next.

Deep Experience in National Security Missions:

Integrity ISR's strength comes from combining mission experience with the ability to translate that experience into solutions for today's operational force. The company has supported defense and national security customers with intelligence and ISR expertise, Space Force and STARCOM requirements, cyber workforce development, and specialized training designed around real-world mission requirements.

That experience is especially relevant as intelligence, space, cyber, acquisition, and training requirements become increasingly interconnected. Integrity ISR's work supporting the development of analysts, operators, instructors, and mission professionals gives the company a perspective that extends beyond delivering a defined service. Its teams understand how people, processes, technology, and training must come together to create operational capability.

“We built Integrity ISR around people who have actually done the mission,” Storan said.“That perspective matters. Our customers aren't looking for generic solutions. They need partners who can understand what they are trying to accomplish, get to the heart of the problem quickly, and deliver something that works in the real world. The MAS award gives us another avenue to bring that expertise to agencies across the federal government.”

Building Momentum:

The MAS award continues a period of significant growth for Integrity ISR and follows its selection for GSA's OASIS+ program in the Intelligence Domain.

Together, the contract vehicles significantly broaden Integrity ISR's ability to support current and future federal customers. While OASIS+ provides an avenue for complex, integrated professional services requirements, the GSA Multiple Award Schedule provides agencies another established acquisition pathway for accessing Integrity ISR's specialized capabilities.

About Integrity ISR:

Integrity ISR is a Virginia-based Woman-Owned Small Business providing intelligence, ISR, space, cyber, training and education, engineering, and advisory services to defense, intelligence, and federal government customers. The company brings together experienced operators, analysts, instructors, engineers, and national security professionals to solve complex mission challenges, develop the workforce, and strengthen operational readiness.

For more information, visit.

Rhonda Sheya

Integrity ISR, LLC

+1 720-594-8062

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