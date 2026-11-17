EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Divorce Edmonton is the first Collaborative Divorce group outside of the U.S. to participate in Divorce With Respect Week. Members of the Edmonton group will offer free divorce consultations to individuals wanting to learn more about their divorce options from March 1 – 7, 2027.This historic participation marks the first time a group outside the United States has joined Divorce With Respect Week, expanding the initiative's reach into Canada and introducing more families to the benefits of Collaborative Divorce. Participating divorce professionals will help individuals or couples to understand their options for divorce, including how to resolve the issues in their case without going to court.Collaborative Divorce is a process designed to reduce the time, expense, and conflict associated with traditional divorce litigation. Rather than resolving disputes in court, spouses work with their own collaboratively trained lawyers and a team of professionals to reach an agreement that addresses their family's needs.Collaborative Divorce Edmonton is a group of Edmonton area divorce professionals committed to helping families resolve divorce and separation matters respectfully and cooperatively. Through their participation in Divorce With Respect Week, the group hopes to raise awareness of Collaborative Divorce and encourage more families in Alberta to consider alternatives to traditional adversarial divorce process.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce With Respect Weekin 2021. Since then, the initiative has grown into an international movement that encourages couples to consider a more respectful way to end their marriages.To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand schedule a free consultation with a participating Collaborative Divorce professional, visit

Tim Crouch

The Crouch Group

+1 940-383-1990

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Canadian Divorce Group Joins Divorce With Respect Week® News Provided By The Crouch Group November 17, 2026, 22:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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