PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three Rivers Collaborative Divorce will again participate in Divorce With Respect Week. Members of the Three Rivers group will offer free consultations between March 1–7, 2027 for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce process.Divorce With Respect Week is an international initiative that is designed to educate about alternatives to a litigated courtroom divorce. During the free 30-minute consultation, individuals or couples will learn about their divorce options, including how to divorce without going to court.Three Rivers Collaborative Divorce is a Pittsburgh area non-profit that includes attorneys, financial and mental health professionals. The organization is dedicated to helping families resolve divorce and other family law matters through cooperation, respectful communication, and informed decision-making.Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for individuals considering divorce to speak with experienced divorce professionals to better understand the options that are available to them. Through these free consultations, Three Rivers Collaborative Divorce hopes to help more families discover how they can end their marriage with dignity and respect.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce With Respect Weekin 2021. Since then, the initiative has grown into a nationwide movement encouraging couples to explore alternatives to traditional divorce litigation. 2027 marks the sixth annual Divorce With Respect WeekTo learn more about Three Rivers Collaborative Divorce, visit 3riverscollaborativedivorce.To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekor schedule a free consultation with a participating Collaborative Divorce professional, visit divorcewithrespectweek.

Tim Crouch

The Crouch Group

+1 940-383-1990

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Three Rivers Collaborative Divorce Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2027 News Provided By The Crouch Group November 17, 2026, 22:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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