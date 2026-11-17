Haryana CM Saini Visits Injured Security Staff After Morni Accident

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited injured fire brigade personnel at the hospital in Panchkula after their vehicle, deployed as part of his security arrangements, plunged into a deep gorge in the Morni area during his visit, leaving two staff members injured. Following the incident, the Chief Minister arrived in Panchkula and visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured personnel.

The vehicle involved in the accident was deployed for the Chief Minister's security arrangements. Two personnel, driver Mohit Malik and Lekhraj, were inside the vehicle when it allegedly went out of control and plunged into the gorge. Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar said both injured personnel were stable and neither had sustained life-threatening injuries. However, one of them had suffered multiple fractures and was referred to a higher medical facility for further treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Kumar said, "Both individuals sustained injuries. One of them is stable; a CT scan of the chest and an X-ray have been performed, and routine checks--such as blood pressure, blood sugar, and other basic tests--have been completed. There are no major injuries or significant concerns. I have directed that he be admitted; this will help alleviate his anxiety, allow us to keep him under observation, and ensure that if any complications arise--such as an increase in pain--we can monitor and manage them effectively while he is under our care."

She further explained that the second injured person had sustained multiple injuries, including several fractures, and required treatment at a tertiary-care facility. "The second patient has sustained multiple injuries, including several fractures. Although I have been informed that he is currently stable, the nature of these multiple fractures--including the facial bone fracture--necessitates care at a tertiary-level facility; therefore, he has been referred. According to the specialists who have examined them, there are no life-threatening injuries," she added. Dr Kumar said the injured personnel were being monitored and that the necessary medical assessments had been carried out. The incident occurred during Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's visit to Morni in Panchkula district.