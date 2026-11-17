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NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tenax” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:TENX) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenax securities between November 13, 2023 and August 7, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until December 28, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



What are the Allegation Details?



The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TNX-103 was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, TNX-103's overall clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



The truth began to emerge on August 10, 2026, when Tenax issued a press release reporting topline results from its Phase 3 LEVEL clinical trial. This press release stated that TNX-103 "did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement in the 6-minute walk distance versus placebo, or the key secondary endpoint of improvement in Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire total symptom score."

On this news, Tenax's stock price fell approximately $12.06 per share, or 89.77%, to close at approximately $1.38 per share on August 10, 2026.



What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tenax shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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