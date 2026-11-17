MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company (the“Bank”), the banking subsidiary of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the“Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), recently partnered with Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley and Cornerstone Family Healthcare for a pop-up food distribution at Cornerstone's Newburgh location, helping to provide fresh food packages to members of the community. Bank employees volunteered their time, sorting, packaging, and distributing food alongside the dedicated teams from Cornerstone and the Food Bank.

The partnership is part of Orange Bank & Trust's Community Giving and Volunteer Program. So far in 2026, the Bank has donated to more than 275 organizations across the Hudson Valley, supporting impact areas such as community development, economic development, youth services, education, arts & culture, healthcare, and more.

“At Orange Bank, we believe that strong communities are built by neighbors supporting one another, and giving back is central to who we are and how we do business,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO.“We are proud to partner with Food Bank Hudson Valley and Cornerstone Family Healthcare, who share our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve. Access to fresh, nutritious food is a fundamental need, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support helping ensure that our neighbors and families have access to these important resources.”

The Regional Food Bank is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that collects donated food from the food industry and distributes it to more than 1,000 partner agencies and programs feeding neighbors in need throughout 23 counties of northeastern New York. The food provided by the Regional Food Bank helps to feed over 355,000 people each month. In 2025, the Food Bank distributed 53.3 million pounds of food (enough for more than 44 million meals) to neighbors in need. The Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the national network of food banks.









Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO (far right), with Orange Bank & Company employees.









The partnership with Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley and Cornerstone Family Healthcare is part of Orange Bank & Trust's Community Giving and Volunteer Program. So far in 2026, the Bank has donated to more than 275 organizations across the Hudson Valley.









Orange Bank & Trust Company recently partnered with Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley and Cornerstone Family Healthcare for a pop-up food distribution at Cornerstone's Newburgh location, helping to provide fresh food packages to the community.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company.

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing, and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.7 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York's top places to work.

Contact:

Candice Varetoni

VP/Marketing Officer

Orange Bank & Trust Company

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