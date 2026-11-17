MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (“Honeywell Aerospace” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HONA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Honeywell Aerospace and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 23, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell Aerospace securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On August 5, 2026, after the market closed, Honeywell Aerospace announced second quarter 2026 earnings, reporting that net income fell 70% year-over-year and adjusted earnings per share declined 32% year-over-year. Further, the Company slashed its full year 2026 guidance, including a reduction in expected year-over-year adjusted EBIT growth from 7%–10% to flat-to-3%.

On this news, Honeywell Aerospace's stock price fell $47.17 per share, or 23.16%, to close at $156.47 per share on August 6, 2026.

Then, on September 1, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Honeywell Aerospace had agreed to“pay over $2 million to settle False Claims Act allegations of failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements in a U.S. Department of Defense contract.”

On this news, Honeywell Aerospace's stock price fell $3.87 per share, or 2.45%, to close at $154.24 per share on September 1, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980