MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tigo Energy, Inc. (“Tigo” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TYGO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Tigo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 23, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Tigo securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On August 4, 2026, after market close, the Company reported its 2Q 2026 financial results in a press release. The press release stated that Tigo's Q2 revenue was $25.4 million, versus the Company's prior guidance of $30–$32 million. Furthermore, the Company revised its full-year 2026 guidance downward, reducing it from $130–$135 million to $100–$110 million-a midpoint reduction of approximately 20.8%. The release quoted CFO Bill Roeschlein as stating that“[t]he revision to our full-year 2026 outlook reflects our U.S. optimized inverter partner's shift of its go-to-market launch to the fourth quarter, the slower ramp of our new GO Battery, and a more gradual recovery in Europe.”

On this news, Tigo's stock price fell $0.75 per share, or 36.76%, to close at $1.29 per share on August 5, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980