MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Chino wholesaler's 2026 kitchen color outlook pairs earthy cabinet tones with coordinated quartz and flooring for a connected palette.

- Joe ChanCHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chino-based wholesaler and retailer Mayfair Cabinet & Stone is bringing renewed attention to earth-inspired palettes outlined in its published 2026 kitchen color outlook. The outlook identifies sandy beiges and clay neutrals, earthy reds and terracotta, muted teals and olive greens, and deep charcoal and smoked graphite as color directions for coordinating cabinetry with countertops and surrounding kitchen materials.Mayfair Cabinet & Stone's current cabinet catalog provides context for the outlook, with Olive Green, White Oak Shaker and Black Shaker among 10 listed selections. The company also offers an in-house color-matching process based on a customer-supplied color. Its outlook considers combinations such as olive cabinetry with creamy veined quartz and unfinished-oak flooring, emphasizing undertone and material coordination across cabinetry, countertops and flooring.The outlook extends that approach beyond cabinetry by considering quartz and flooring alongside cabinet finishes. Warm cabinet tones are discussed with warmer quartz veining, while cooler hues are paired with subtly gray stone. Mayfair Cabinet & Stone's current countertop catalog adds further context, with Calacatta-patterned selections and surfaces including Pure White, Mojave White, Sesame Grey, Crystal Grey and Absolute Black. The outlook treats cabinet finish, countertop tone and flooring as connected material decisions within the same kitchen palette.For more information, contact Mayfair Cabinet & Stone at 909-476-7698.About Mayfair Cabinet & Stone: Mayfair Cabinet & Stone is a Chino, California-based wholesaler and retailer of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry and countertop products. The company operates from 5911 Schaefer Ave. with website-listed service areas for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.Business name: Mayfair Cabinet & StoneAddress: 5911 Schaefer Ave, Chino, CA 91710, USACity: Chino.State: CA.Zip code: 91710.Phone number: 909-476-7698.

Joe Chan

Mayfair Cabinet and Stone

+1 909-476-7698

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Mayfair Cabinet & Stone Revisits Earth Tones in 2026 Outlook News Provided By Mayfair Cabinet and Stone November 17, 2026, 21:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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