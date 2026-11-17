Badges from ISTE+ASCD's EdTech Index appear on apps across Lightspeed Insight, alongside existing 1EdTech and Student Data Privacy Consortium validations

- Jennifer Duer, EVP Product, Lightspeed SystemsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As schools are asked to prove the tools they use are safe and effective, Lightspeed Systems, the trusted partner to tens of thousands of schools, today announced that EdTech Index badges from ISTE+ASCD are now available in Lightspeed InsightTM for all customers. Schools can see which apps have been independently validated as safe, evidence-based, inclusive, usable, or interoperable, right where they review and approve them, and can show that proof on their Public App Lists.App vetting takes time. Every review comes down to the same questions: is the app safe with student data, does it work, is it accessible, does it connect to district systems, and is it effective? Districts manage an average of 2,744 applications on their networks, according to Lightspeed's 2026 EdTech App Report. Answering those questions has meant checking multiple sites for each one. Now schools are also being asked to prove the efficacy of the tools they use, so research-based evidence now belongs in every vetting decision. ESSA Evidence Tiers are a common yardstick for that proof.Integration between Lightspeed Insight and the EdTech Index brings those answers together. It collects validations from trusted organizations, organized around five quality indicators set by a coalition of education organizations including 1EdTech, CAST, CoSN, Digital Promise, InnovateEDU, ISTE, and SETDA. Each validating organization reviews evidence from the app's developer before awarding a badge. Lightspeed puts that independent evidence in front of schools during app vetting, approvals, reviews, and reports, including the Public App Lists they share with parents and other stakeholders. Evidence alone doesn't govern. Lightspeed connects proof to what's running on student devices and to the policies that allow or block it.“Governing ed tech takes more than a list of apps,” said Jennifer Duer, EVP Product, Lightspeed Systems.“Schools need to see what's in use, trust what they approve, and enforce what they decide. With EdTech Index badges inside Insight, and Insight connected to Filter, visibility, control, and proof now work as one platform.”What schools get in Lightspeed Insight:. 20 EdTech Index badges from six organizations, including FERPA and COPPA Safe Harbor certifications from iKeepSafe, the Responsibly Designed AI certification from Digital Promise, ESSA evidence certifications from Digital Promise and Leanlab Education, and the Seal by ISTE.. Badges at a glance in App activity, the Lightspeed Library, Licensed Apps, Approval Management, and every app profile.. One place for every validation. Each app's Third-party reviews page lists its EdTech Index badges alongside Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC) and 1EdTech validations, with a link to the app's EdTech Index page.. Views that match school policy. Schools can filter by specific badges and show apps with any or all of them, for both new requests and apps already in use.. Daily updates from the EdTech Index.. Proof you can show. Efficacy evidence, including ESSA Evidence Tiers, informs app vetting and appears on the Public App Lists schools share with their communities.The release builds on Lightspeed's July 2025 announcement as an inaugural EdTech Index licensing partner and on its expanded partnership with 1EdTech. It also builds on SDPC integrations that bring privacy validations into Insight. The Responsibly Designed AI badge is timely: 98% of district technology leaders say they are concerned about AI and student data privacy, according to EdSurge's June 2026 reporting.For more information about Lightspeed Insight, visit lightspeedsystems/products/lightspeed-digital-insight. To learn more about the EdTech Index, visit edtechindex.About Lightspeed InsightLightspeed Insight brings screen time, app usage, AI activity, and edtech evidence together in one place, giving schools a single view of the tools their students use. Integrated with Lightspeed Filter, Insight turns that visibility into action, creating a governed edtech ecosystem where schools vet, approve, and manage apps by policy.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 27 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the governance and guardrails that make technology work for schools - keeping students safe and engaged; technology compliant and easily managed; and resources secure and optimized. Its cloud-managed platform unites web filtering, student safety, classroom management, device management, and ed-tech analytics, giving schools visibility, control, and proof across every app, device, and AI tool. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 25 million students across 35,000 schools in 45 countries.

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Lightspeed Insight Adds EdTech Index Badges, Giving Schools Visibility, Control, and Proof to Govern Ed-Tech News Provided By Lightspeed Systems November 17, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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