Dr. Kate Duncan, a Nebraska chiropractor with more than 20 years of clinical experience and host of The GoodLife in Health and Wellness podcast, celebrates over 100 episodes dedicated to practical health and wellness education.

Dr. Kate Duncan celebrates 100+ podcast episodes, sharing practical insights on hormones, metabolism, stress, pain, and everyday wellness.

- Dr. Kate Duncan, Host of The GoodLife in Health and WellnessFREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Why do so many people struggle with fatigue, stubborn weight gain, poor sleep, chronic pain, and hormonal changes, even when they feel like they're doing everything right?It's a question Dr. Kate Duncan has heard throughout her more than 20 years in healthcare. Now, through her podcast, The GoodLife in Health and Wellness, she's bringing those conversations beyond the walls of her chiropractic practice and into the homes of listeners looking for practical answers to everyday health concerns.With more than 100 episodes released, Duncan is celebrating a milestone that reflects her commitment to helping people become more informed and proactive about their health.Making Complicated Health Topics Easier to UnderstandAs the owner of Duncan Chiropractic Health Center in Fremont, Nebraska, Duncan has spent more than two decades helping patients address musculoskeletal concerns while expanding her work to include functional wellness, nutrition, stress management, and lifestyle education."After more than 20 years in practice, one thing I've learned is that people want to understand what's happening in their bodies," says Duncan. "They're tired of feeling exhausted, struggling with their weight, dealing with pain, or wondering why their bodies seem to be changing. My goal with this podcast is to help people connect the dots and realize that even small changes can make a meaningful difference in how they feel."Each episode combines clinical experience, research-informed education, and practical wellness strategies in an approachable, conversational format.Exploring the Bigger Picture of HealthThe podcast addresses a broad range of topics affecting adults and families, including:- Hormonal Health: Perimenopause, menopause, and changes affecting sleep, energy, mood, and body composition.- Metabolic Wellness: Blood sugar regulation, weight management, nutrition, and sustainable habits.- Stress and Sleep: How daily routines, stress, and sleep patterns influence well-being.- Inflammation and Pain: Chiropractic care, movement, inflammation, and musculoskeletal wellness.- Functional Health: Connections among nutrition, digestive health, lifestyle, and overall wellness.Rather than promising quick fixes, Duncan encourages listeners to become active participants in their healthcare decisions."Health isn't just about what hurts today," Duncan explains. "It's about looking at the bigger picture. How are you sleeping? What are you eating? How are you managing stress? Are you moving your body? These things matter."Celebrating 100+ Episodes by Giving BackTo celebrate surpassing 100 episodes, Duncan is offering complimentary access to her 5-Week Perimenopause Reset Bootcamp for up to 100 participants through December 31, 2026.This self-guided educational program helps women better understand perimenopause, blood sugar, nutrition, sleep, stress management, movement, and sustainable wellness habits.Interested individuals can request access by texting 100 to 402-721-6372.A Small-Town Practice with a Bigger MissionAlthough Duncan's clinical practice is rooted in Fremont, Nebraska, her vision for health education extends well beyond her local community."I love caring for the people in my community, but I also know there are people all over the country asking the same questions I hear in my office every day," says Duncan. "If one episode helps someone better understand their health, ask better questions, or make a positive change, then that conversation was worth having."Listen to The GoodLife in Health and WellnessWith new episodes released every Tuesday, The GoodLife in Health and Wellness offers practical conversations about chiropractic care, functional wellness, hormonal health, nutrition, stress, sleep, and healthy living.The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music/Audible, and other major podcast platforms.Listeners can search for "The GoodLife in Health and Wellness" with Dr. Kate Duncan on their preferred podcast platform.About Dr. Kate DuncanDr. Kate Duncan is a chiropractor and owner of Duncan Chiropractic Health Center, LLC, in Fremont, Nebraska. A 2005 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic, she has more than 20 years of experience in chiropractic care and wellness education.Her practice offers chiropractic services, supportive therapies, red light therapy, and functional wellness programs.Duncan hosts The GoodLife in Health and Wellness podcast, dedicated to making complex health topics easier to understand.Media ContactDr. Kate DuncanDuncan Chiropractic Health Center, LLCFremont, NebraskaPhone: (402) 721-6372###

Kate Zajicek Duncan

Duncan Chiropractic Health Center

+1 402-721-6372

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Nebraska Chiropractor Celebrates 100+ Episodes of Health and Wellness Podcast News Provided By Duncan Chiropractic Health Center November 17, 2026, 21:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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