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QEncrypt combines AES and post-quantum encryption to help protect private photos, videos, documents, and IDs on iPhone and Android.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QEncrypt now offers Quantum Safe Encryption for phone users on iPhone and Android. The apps add File Encryption for photos, videos, documents, and IDs. A camera roll holds a child's first steps, a grandmother's handwriting, and the last picture from a family trip. Those files deserve protection that lasts as long as the memories do.Quantum Safe Encryption, also called post-quantum cryptography, uses mathematics designed to resist future quantum computers. Those machines are expected to solve certain problems far faster than today's computers.When a Phone Disappears, Memories Go with ItIn August, The San Francisco Standard reported iPhone thefts from Outside Lands festival attendees over one weekend. Find My location data later traced several devices to Los Angeles, the newspaper said. Victims told the paper they lost photos and videos that lacked backups. One victim said she believed someone powered off her phone to avoid tracking.Phone makers have responded to earlier theft waves. Fox Business reported in December 2023 that Apple introduced Stolen Device Protection. The setting adds biometric checks and delays before sensitive account changes. The report also said anyone who holds both the phone and its passcode can still open it.A Lock on the Door, and a Safe Behind ItApple's Personal Safety guide says hidden photos remain in the library. The Hidden album opens with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. Many hidden photos iPhone owners rely on it for everyday privacy.The album works like a closed door. It keeps casual viewers away from private pictures. File Encryption works like a safe behind that door. It scrambles the file itself, so a viewer who opens the photo library sees unreadable data instead of a picture.Hidden photos iPhone owners can keep Apple's lock and add this second layer. QEncrypt's guide to hidden photos iPhone settings walks through each option. Android users can apply the same protection to photos and documents on their devices.Protection That Lasts as Long as the MemoriesSome files matter for decades. Wedding photos, family portraits, and scanned IDs often stay on a phone for years. AT&T Business describes "harvest now, decrypt later" as a tactic. Attackers collect encrypted data today and decrypt it after quantum computers mature. The article says long-lived records face the highest exposure.Standards now guide the response. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published its first post-quantum standards on August 13, 2024. FIPS 203 defines ML-KEM, an algorithm derived from CRYSTALS-Kyber.How QEncrypt Works on PhonesQEncrypt combines two methods in a hybrid design. AES, a widely used standard for encrypting files, provides proven classical strength. CRYSTALS-Kyber adds post-quantum strength. An attacker would need to defeat both layers.On iPhone, QEncrypt Vault guides users through simple steps. Users create a vault with a master password and import files. One tap encrypts them, and Face ID or the password unlocks them. The app removes the original files after encryption. Encryption runs locally on the device, so the app works offline. QEncrypt for Android offers the same quantum-safe approach with Android-native integration.Availability and PricingQEncrypt is available on the App Store and Google Play. Free plans cover two files per day on iPhone and three per day on Android. Free plans support JPG, MP4, DOC, and DOCX files up to 50 MB. Paid plans cost $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.About FiveRivers TechnologiesFiveRivers Technologies is a custom software and AI engineering firm with offices in Austin, Dubai, and Lahore. The company builds software and AI solutions, including the QEncrypt apps. Learn more at fiveriverstech.About QEncryptQEncrypt delivers quantum-safe file protection across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Its hybrid AES and CRYSTALS-Kyber design secure files and folders against current and future threats.Media ContactFiveRivers Technologies....+1 512-543-90936001W Parmer Lane Ste 370 #734Source:

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QEncrypt Introduces Quantum-Safe Protection as Concerns Grow Over Hidden Photos on iPhone News Provided By FiveRivers Technologies November 17, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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