Tomorrow's understanding starts with today's research. Help us explore hyperbaric oxygen therapy and cognitive health.

RX-O2 and the National Hyperbaric Safety Association are working together to advance brain health research through hyperbaric education, safety and scientific collaboration.

For yourself. For someone you love. For the future of brain health. Explore research participation at RX-O2.

Phoenix-area adults and families can explore brain health research participation and discounted hyperbaric oxygen therapy at RX-O2.

- Dr. Marvin A. Borsand, Medical Director

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics is partnering with the National Hyperbaric Safety Association (NHSA) to develop a Brain Health Research Program examining hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), cognitive function and aging. Older adults and families in the greater Phoenix area can contact RX-O2 now to discuss eligibility, screening and opportunities to participate.

The program anticipates a cohort of up to 30 participants, with eligibility determined through individual screening. People interested in discounted HBOT through research participation can contact the team now to discuss potential opportunities, costs and participation requirements. An inquiry does not reserve a place or constitute study enrollment.

RX-O2 has provided hyperbaric oxygen therapy in the Valley of the Sun for more than 22 years, serving the greater Phoenix area and Maricopa County through its Glendale and Scottsdale facilities. Its experience includes caring for patients with cognitive concerns, an area that has helped shape the team's interest in collecting more rigorous evidence.

For Marvin A. Borsand, D.O., RX-O2's medical director and a clinical investigator for the initiative, the motivation is personal. Observing cognitive decline among peers led him to explore the scientific literature and the potential role of hyperbaric medicine.

“Watching people I knew experience cognitive decline made this a deeply personal question,” said Dr. Borsand.“Research from Israel, together with my own experience with hyperbaric oxygen therapy, motivated me to pursue this field. We want to help move the conversation from individual experiences to carefully measured outcomes.”

Building on research and unanswered questions

The initiative draws inspiration from work by researchers affiliated with Israel's Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center and Tel Aviv University's Sagol School of Neuroscience.

A 2020 randomized controlled study of 63 healthy older adults reported improvements in cognitive measures, particularly attention and information-processing speed, alongside changes in regional brain blood flow. Those findings concerned healthy aging adults and did not establish that HBOT prevents or treats dementia.[1]

Over more than 22 years of providing hyperbaric oxygen therapy, RX-O2 has heard from patients who describe meaningful improvements in memory, mental clarity and everyday function. These personal reports have helped motivate the team's continued interest in brain health research. Patient experiences alone cannot establish treatment effectiveness. Through structured assessments and follow-up, the initiative aims to contribute findings for peer-reviewed publication and a clearer understanding of who may benefit, to what extent and under what conditions. Results from this initiative have not yet been published.

RX-O2's broader research interests include healthy cognitive aging and cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. Eligibility for people with particular diagnoses requires individual clinical screening and must meet the program's research criteria. HBOT is not an established treatment for preventing cognitive decline or treating dementia, and the program does not promise improvement.

Clinical experience, education and safety

Melanie Dooley, N.D., a hyperbaric physician and clinical investigator at RX-O2, brings an approach centered on patients' overall health. Since joining the clinics, she has developed a particular interest in research on cognitive function and how measurable outcomes can inform care.

Alexander Borsand, M.D., RX-O2's clinic safety director, will support education and safety oversight. He was invited in 2025 to speak about hyperbaric oxygen therapy and cognitive enhancement at an American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine event. The NHSA collaboration connects the initiative's research goals with a focus on staff education and safe hyperbaric practice.

“Families deserve clear information about what research suggests, what remains uncertain and what participation actually requires,” said Alexander Borsand.“Our goal is to pair scientific rigor with careful education and safety oversight.”

Inquire now about participation

Older adults and family members in the greater Phoenix area are invited to contact RX-O2 now to discuss screening and potential participation. The planned program includes review of medical records, standardized cognitive assessments and follow-up. Laboratory testing or imaging may be required, and some costs may be out of pocket. The team will explain these requirements before participants make a commitment.

Interested individuals can visit the RX-O2 Website, call 480-685-9022 or email.... The research team will review inquiries and explain next steps. Detailed medical records should be provided only through the clinic's designated secure process.

About RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics provides physician-directed hyperbaric oxygen therapy at facilities in Glendale and Scottsdale, Arizona. Its clinical, educational and safety teams serve patients throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. Learn more at RX-O2.

About the National Hyperbaric Safety Association

The National Hyperbaric Safety Association advances safe hyperbaric practice through education, safety awareness and professional accountability. Learn more at nationalhyperbaricsafety.

Media contact

Hannah Stephens

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics

...

480-685-9022



Research references

[1] Hadanny et al. (2020),“Cognitive enhancement of healthy older adults using hyperbaric oxygen: a randomized controlled trial.” Aging.

Hannah Stephens

Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic

+1 480-685-9022

...

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RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics Partners With National Hyperbaric Safety Association on Brain Health Research Initiative News Provided By Oxygen Under Pressure LLC, DBA Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic November 17, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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