Zephyr Grill and Bar Liquidation in Livermore, California

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Zephyr Grill and Bar in Livermore, California

Zephyr Grill Has Closed Its Doors and Is Liquidating Its Commercial Kitchen, Bar Equipment, and Dining Furniture via Online Auction Now Through 11/19/26.

- Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctionsLIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zephyr Grill, a long-standing downtown Livermore dining institution, has made the difficult decision to close its doors after serving the Tri-Valley community for years. Located along First Street in the heart of the city's historic wine country corridor, the establishment built a loyal following among local residents, shoppers, and vineyard visitors, known for pairing California hospitality with a vibrant bar, inviting dining room, and lively outdoor patio.The business is now offering restaurateurs, caterers, hospitality professionals, and the general public the chance to acquire its commercial equipment and furnishings through an online liquidation auction. Everything onsite is being sold, including an Alto-Shaam combi oven, gas ranges, Pitco deep fryers, Avantco refrigerated prep tables, Perlick glass frosters, a Glastender keg cooler, dining booths, tables, patio furniture, wine cabinets, and vineyard-themed décor.“This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other business owners,” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online-only event on LocalAuctions. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age, and registration is free on the website. Each item starts with a $5 opening bid, and all purchases must be removed from the facility by Saturday, 11/21/26.Bidding is open now through Thursday, November 19th at 1 p.m. PT, with an in-person preview available that same morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Zephyr Grill is located at 1736 First St., Livermore, CA 94550. Highest bidders must pick up and remove their items on Friday, 11/20/26 and Saturday, 11/21/26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and to browse the catalog, visit the Local Auctions Website

Gabriel Prado

LocalAuctions

+1 602-875-7336

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Downtown Livermore's Zephyr Grill & Bar Liquidating Entire Facility News Provided By Local Liquidators LLC November 17, 2026, 21:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry



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