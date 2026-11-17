Marketing AI Sprint in Miami

50 marketing professionals gathered at The LAB Miami in Wynwood to build AI campaigns for A Cleaner Planet and Plastic Fisherman's bottle-cap recycling cause.

- Juliana Drolhe, Founder, SimplifAI StudioMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SimplifAI Studio hosted The Marketing AI Sprint on November 14, 2026, at The LAB Miami in Wynwood, bringing together 50 marketing, advertising, sales, branding, content and events professionals to build a complete AI-powered marketing campaign in just four hours - all for A Cleaner Planet and its partner Plastic Fisherman, two Miami-based nonprofits that turn bottle caps collected at community cleanups into recycled benches and other furniture. The free event drew 283 registrations; 80 applicants were selected, and 50 showed up to build.Juliana Drolhe, founder of SimplifAI Studio, introduced the Sprint as the first MARKATHON held in Miami - a marketing and innovation hackathon series exploring the intersection of AI, creativity, strategy and modern brand building.“SimplifAI Studio created The Marketing AI Sprint to help close the gap between how fast AI is advancing and how fast people are adopting it,” said Drolhe, who brings 17 years of experience producing global events, including two World Cups and an Olympic Games.Ten teams and 10 solo participants worked from a live brief revealed on stage at 11:00 AM, with no one knowing the cause in advance. What a typical agency takes at least 72 hours to deliver, Sprint teams compressed into four hours, with AI doing much of the heavy lifting. Of 20 entries, 14 submitted a finished campaign, and 12 pitched live before a panel of six judges: Justin Elliott (WRTH, Claude Community Ambassador), Pedro Gomes (LINK School of Business), Abdull Albeloushi (AMA South Florida), Rebecca Rovirosa (Miami Ad School), Javier Mentasti (Executive Creative Director) and Oscar Avila (brand strategist).Participants were free to use any AI tool, though encouraged to build with Claude; each received $100 in Claude API credits from Claude Community Events.Two awards were presented. The Official Winner,“Finders Keepers,” was created solo by Lia Figueredo: a bilingual campaign that turns bottle-cap collecting into a game, with“Reefs” collection stations and a landing page, story ad, social ads and email outreach built in English and Spanish - all without a paid media budget. Figueredo receives one free month of Claude Max.The Cause Choice award, selected by A Cleaner Planet and Plastic Fisherman, went to“Paid in Caps,” created by Juan Camilo Sanchez, Alexa Zabala, Laura Vallina and Juan Daniel Shool. The campaign gives every bench a two-part price tag -“Some pay in dollars. Some pay in caps.” - pairing a sponsoring Miami company with a school that collects the caps, tracked with a leaderboard called the Cap Cup. The goal: three benches at three schools by Earth Day 2027.Every campaign built during the Sprint is donated to A Cleaner Planet and Plastic Fisherman, whose shared goal is to collect more caps, build and sell more benches, and fund more community cleanups.“Some of the biggest opportunities with AI are in the hands of people who know their field deeply and are only beginning to explore what they can do with it,” said Serge Leon of hello_miami.“The Marketing AI Sprint gives them a place to start.”The Sprint was produced with Claude Community Events, The LAB Miami, hello_miami, A-Cesso, AMA South Florida, LINK School of Business, Miami Ad School, Piola and Rodilla as partners.About A Cleaner PlanetA Cleaner Planet Operation Corp. is a Miami-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings people together to protect the environment through cleanups, educational experiences and creative reuse. Founded by Daniela Vecchione and Mike Jeffery, it partners with Plastic Fisherman to turn bottle caps into benches and other products. acleanerplanetAbout Plastic FishermanPlastic Fisherman is a global educational project using art, creativity and community to raise awareness about marine plastic pollution. Founded by Rodrigo Butori, it reaches more than 40,000 people across 95 countries from its workshop in Opa-Locka, Miami. plasticfishermanAbout SimplifAI StudioSimplifAI Studio produces live AI experiences for non-technical professionals. Founded by event producer Juliana Drolhe, it promotes AI adoption and literacy; The Marketing AI Sprint is its first event, with a 2027 calendar of industry-specific AI events to follow.

Tatiana Cesso

A-Cesso PR & Communications

+1 773-677-2460

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Marketers Compete to Build an AI Campaign for Miami's Nonprofits in Just Four Hours News Provided By A-Cesso PR & Communications November 17, 2026, 21:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.