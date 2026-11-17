CGM MEDISOFT Basic has been discontinued with version 31. Microwize Technology offers upgrade options for current Basic users.

Microwize Technology offers eligible MEDISOFT Basic customers discounted upgrades to Advanced through December 2, 2026.

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CompuGroup Medical (CGM) has discontinued the Basic edition of CGM MEDISOFT with the release of version 31. Microwize Technology is offering eligible medical practices and billing companies that still use MEDISOFT Basic a discounted upgrade to MEDISOFT Advanced through December 2, 2026.

The change gives current Basic users a decision to make about their next software upgrade. Practices can work with Microwize to confirm which edition they use, review the features available in Advanced and plan the transition around their billing schedule. For offices that handle billing in-house, the review is also a chance to identify which tasks staff should test or learn before the upgrade.

MEDISOFT Advanced adds electronic remittance processing, cycle billing and claim checking. Electronic remittance processing helps billing staff review payer payments and adjustments. Cycle billing lets offices spread statement runs across the month, and claim checking helps staff spot issues before submission. Advanced also includes MultiLink codes for charge entry and tools for tracking accounts receivable follow-up.

MEDISOFT v31 brings additional changes to everyday billing work. Staff can create unprocessed charges from checked-out appointments for review, record attachment information on individual claims and add accounts receivable notes while reviewing electronic remittance advice. Microwize can walk customers through the v31 updates and help them identify which features apply to their setup.

The discounted Basic-to-Advanced upgrade is available through December 2nd, 2026. Current Basic customers can contact Microwize Technology to confirm eligibility, request a quote and discuss upgrade timing. The MEDISOFT software page provides an overview of available editions, features and upgrade options.

About Microwize Technology

Microwize Technology is a healthcare technology company based in Paramus, New Jersey. It provides practice management software, implementation, training and technical support, as well as medical billing and healthcare IT services for independent practices and billing companies.

Robert Gabriel

Microwize Technology, Inc.

+1 201-322-4100

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CGM Discontinues MEDISOFT Basic With Version 31 News Provided By Microwize Technology, Inc. November 17, 2026, 21:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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