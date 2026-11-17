MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Company Files Annual Report, Provides Update on SEC Settlement and Prepares to Showcase Motion Picture Slate at AFM 2026

The Movie Studio (OTCMKTS:MVES)

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- he Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (“The Movie Studio,”“TMS” or the“Company”), an independent motion picture production, distribution and digital media company, today provided shareholders and the entertainment industry with an update regarding the settlement of previously disclosed litigation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), filing of the Company's annual report and OTC Markets status, and its upcoming participation in the 2026 American Film Market (“AFM”).SEC LITIGATION UPDATEThe Movie Studio has entered into a settlement with the SEC concerning previously disclosed litigation. A proposed Final Judgment pursuant to the settlement has been submitted to the court in the civil enforcement action. The settlement provides for resolution of the SEC's claims against The Movie Studio and Mr. Gordon Venters, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Entry of the proposed Final Judgment remains pending. The proposed Final Judgment would impose permanent injunctions against future violations of Section 5(a) and 5(c) and Sections 17(a)(2) and (a)(3) of the Securities Act and require total payments of $186,735 by Mr. Venters. The proposed Final Judgment would require no separate monetary payment from the Company.The settlement represents a significant development in resolving the previously disclosed SEC litigation and allows management to continue focusing its attention and resources on the Company's motion picture, distribution, licensing and digital-media business activities. The Company intends to comply with the terms of the settlement, any final judgment entered by the Court, and applicable federal securities laws.U.S. District Court Southern District of Florida (Ft Lauderdale) CIVIL DOCKET FOR CASE #: 0:21-cv-61686-DPGRepresented by:Inger M. Garcia, Esq. forFlorida Litigation GroupMailing Address: 7040 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road,#25, Ste. 43,Loxahatchee, FL 33470Direct Line: (954) 394-7461Office: (954) 451-2426Nothing contained in this press release constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of The Movie Studio, Inc.ANNUAL REPORT FILED - OTCID CURRENTThe Movie Studio also announced that it filed its Annual Report with OTC Markets on October 15, 2026, for the year ended June 30, 2026, and the Company is currently designated OTCID Current by OTC Markets.The Company views maintaining current public disclosure as an important component of providing shareholders and the marketplace with information concerning its operations and corporate activities.The Company's common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol MVES.THE MOVIE STUDIO TO EXHIBIT AT THE 2026 AMERICAN FILM MARKETThe Movie Studio exhibited its current and newly expanded slate of motion pictures at the 2026 American Film Market, November 10–15, 2026, where the Company will be located in Suite 520.The Company presented its motion picture catalog and upcoming projects to international buyers, distributors, broadcasters, streaming platforms and other entertainment-industry participants.The Movie Studio will be pursuing worldwide distribution and licensing opportunities for its motion picture slate, including territory-specific licensing arrangements, as well as strategic relationships involving content acquisition, production, distribution, marketing and other entertainment-industry opportunities.The Company's participation at AFM is part of its strategy to expand the international distribution and commercial exploitation of its existing motion picture library and new content.Company representatives expect to conduct meetings throughout AFM with qualified entertainment-industry participants regarding potential licensing, distribution and strategic partnership opportunities.ABOUT THE MOVIE STUDIO, INC.The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) is an independent motion picture production, distribution and digital media company focused on the development, acquisition, production and distribution of motion picture content and the exploitation of entertainment intellectual property across traditional and digital distribution channels.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, strategies, anticipated business activities, potential distribution and licensing arrangements, strategic relationships and future operations.Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to the pending SEC settlement and regulatory compliance. There can be no

The Movie Studio

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THE MOVIE STUDIO, INC. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE ON SEC LITIGATION, OTCID CURRENT STATUS AND 2026 AMERICAN FILM MARKET News Provided By The Movie Studio November 17, 2026, 21:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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