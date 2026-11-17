Libertas Funding's Q4 2026 Market Report, "The Rate Debate Flipped."

Federal Funds Rate (upper bound) vs. 10-Year Treasury Yield, 2026. Q1-Q3 are quarter-end values; November is as of Nov. 6. Sources: Federal Reserve (FRED); U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The Fed raised rates in Q3 and borrowing costs climbed, but the economy kept growing. Libertas Funding's Q4 2026 Market Report explains what it means.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For most of 2026, the only question about the Federal Reserve was when it would cut. In the third quarter, the question changed entirely. The Fed raised its target range by a quarter point in September to 3.75-4.00%1, then held in October, with two policymakers dissenting in favor of another increase1. The September projections show no cuts for the rest of 2026, with the first decline pushed out to 20282.

Longer-term borrowing costs moved even more sharply. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed from 4.30% at the end of Q1 to 5.29% at the end of Q3 and stood at 4.86% as of November 63, still well above where the year began. Inflation reaccelerated: headline CPI reached 3.7% year over year in September4, and core PCE held at 3.1%5. Price pressure is firm enough to keep the Fed cautious, which keeps borrowing costs elevated.

The economy did not break under higher rates. The ISM Manufacturing PMI reached 55.5 in October6, unemployment held at 4.1%, and payrolls rose 165,000, with upward revisions adding 84,000 jobs across August and September7. Small business owners are adjusting rather than waiting: the NFIB Uncertainty Index fell 6 points to 84, its lowest level since December 20258, and equipment finance new business volume rose 7.3% year over year in September9.

That shift from waiting to acting is what Libertas sees on the ground.“This quarter put the rate question to bed,” says John Paradisi, CEO of Libertas Funding.“The Fed moved up, not down, and the cost of long-term capital climbed with it. Business owners who built their plans around cheaper money that never arrived lost months. The ones who moved kept their options open. When the price of capital is this unsettled, how fast you can access it and how well it fits your business matter just as much as the rate.”

Traditional bank lending standards remain conservative, which creates an opening for specialized lenders who can move at the speed businesses require. Private credit has become a competitive advantage for businesses with time-sensitive opportunities, though underwriting quality matters: Fitch Ratings reported a record 6.3% default rate among private debt borrowers in the third quarter of 202610, up from 6.0% in the second quarter.

In September 2026, Libertas supported a $3,750,000 working capital facility for a vertically integrated infrastructure and commercial construction contractor managing prolonged cash conversion on government receivables, giving the company the liquidity to keep building while it waited on those slow-paying receivables.* Having supported over $6 billion11 in growth capital since 2016, Libertas continues to work alongside businesses through these market transitions.

The cost of capital is only one variable. Accessibility, speed, and alignment with a lender who understands your business model are equally critical. The businesses getting ahead are not waiting for rates to fall. They are building capital structures that work now.

Ready to explore how Libertas can help support your next move? Let's talk growth.

About Libertas Funding

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Greenwich, CT, Libertas Funding has facilitated over $6 billion11 in growth capital to small and medium-sized businesses. The company combines institutional-grade execution with personalized service. Learn more at libertasfunding.

Sources

1. Federal Reserve, FOMC Statements, September and October 2026.

2. Federal Reserve, Summary of Economic Projections, September 2026.

3. U.S. Department of the Treasury, Daily Treasury Par Yield Curve Rates (quarter-end values; current as of 11/6/2026).

4. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index Summary, September 2026.

5. Bureau of Economic Analysis, PCE Price Index Excluding Food and Energy, September 2026.

6. Institute for Supply Management, Manufacturing PMI Report, October 2026.

7. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Situation Summary, October 2026.

8. National Federation of Independent Business, Small Business Economic Trends, October 2026.

9. Equipment Leasing and Finance Association, Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), September 2026.

10. Fitch Ratings, U.S. Private Credit Default Rate, Q3 2026, as reported by ABF Journal, October 29, 2026.

11. Total originations facilitated since inception (2016). As of 11/10/2026.

Disclosures

* Term Loans are issued by WebBank and serviced by Libertas pursuant to our partnership with the Bank.

This report is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Benjamin Armour

Libertas Funding, LLC

+1 830-931-7471

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Libertas Funding Q3 Market Report/Q4 Outlook News Provided By Libertas Funding, LLC November 17, 2026, 21:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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