MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) (“Hub Group” or the“Company”) today announced that, on November 11, 2026, it received a decision letter (the“Decision Letter”) from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the“Hearings Panel”) approving the continued listing of the Company's Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”), subject to the Company demonstrating compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the“Filing Rule”) on or before December 31, 2026. This decision followed a hearing on October 27, 2026, at which the Company presented its plan to regain compliance with the Filing Rule and requested a continued stay of the delisting of its Class A common stock from the Nasdaq Global Select Market pending its return to compliance.

To regain compliance with the Filing Rule, the Company will be required to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Form 10-Qs for the periods ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026 (the“Delinquent Filings”). The Company's finance and accounting team continues to work expeditiously to complete the restatement process and file the Delinquent Filings. However, the Company cannot confirm that it will be able to complete all of the Delinquent Filings before December 31, 2026. If each of the Delinquent Filings is not made by December 31, 2026, the Company anticipates requesting that the Hearings Panel extend the exception period. The Hearings Panel informed the Company that it does not have the discretion to extend the exception period to a date later than March 12, 2027.

The Company also announced that, on November 17, 2026, it received an expected notice from Nasdaq indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the Filing Rule as a result of its failure to timely file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The notice has no immediate effect on the Hearings Panel's Decision Letter or the continued listing of the Company's Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Additional information is included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 17, 2026.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions of the Decision Letter, the timing of the completion of the restatement process and the filing of the Delinquent Filings, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Filing Rule and to maintain the listing of its Class A common stock on Nasdaq, and any other statements regarding the Company's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company will be unable to complete the restatement process and file the Delinquent Filings on or before December 31, 2026 or otherwise satisfy the conditions of the Decision Letter; the risk that the Hearings Panel or the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council may reconsider or modify the terms of the Decision Letter; the risk that any effort by the Company to extend the exception period granted by the Decision Letter will be unsuccessful; the risk that the Company's Class A common stock will be suspended from trading on, or delisted from, Nasdaq; and other risks discussed under the“Risk Factors” section in the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG), our approximately 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of“The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Garrett Holland, ...